SOFTBALL
Fulton 17, Central Square 0: Emma Spaulding allowed just two hits and struck out 10 batters in the Fulton softball team’s 17-0 rout over Central Square on Thursday.
The Red Raiders got hot early, taking a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Fulton tacked on another run in the third before scoring five runs in the fourth frame.
Fulton tacked on a trio of runs in the fifth inning and then added five more in the sixth inning to force the run rule, securing the 17-0 victory for the Red Raiders.
Riley Kempston had two hits with one double, three RBIs and two runs. Emma Spaulding added two hits with five runs — and she stole three bases. Abigail Somer tacked on two hits (two doubles), two RBIs and a run. Jenna Sitar contributed a hit with two runs and two RBIs. Bella Maliszewski also had a hit (with a double) with two runs and two RBIs.
Adyson Shepard recorded a hit with two runs. Gracie Dempsey reached base on a couple walks but still had three RBIs and a run. Paityn Cali added a pair of runs. Leanna Rupert added an RBI and a run. Meadow Waterhouse also scored a run.
On the mound, Spaulding struck out 10, allowed two hits and two walks.
Fulton (1-1) plays at Fayetteville-Manlius today.
Hannibal 24, Phoenix 3: All nine players scored at least one run, and the Hannibal softball team earned its second win of the season with a 24-3 rout over Phoenix on Thursday.
The Warriors went up quickly with a 5-0 lead after the first inning, then scored eight runs in the second frame to take a 13-2 lead after the Firebirds got on the board in the bottom of the inning. Hannibal added a trio of runs in the third before Phoenix scored its final run of the game in the bottom half of the stanza.
The Warriors added three runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to secure the 24-3 victory.
Sandy Allen had a hit with four runs and two RBIs. Olive Somers added a hit with two runs and an RBI. Mikayla Miner tacked on a single with four runs and an RBI. Tenly Baker recorded a hit with two runs and two RBIs.
Darian Palmer recorded a hit and scored three runs.
Ryan Dennison scored three runs while adding two RBIs. Zoey Derocha had three runs and an RBI. Riley Somers added an RBI with two runs. Kiley Emmons had three RBIs and two runs.
Baker picked up another win on the mound with 10 strikeouts, allowing four hits, three runs and one walk.
The Warriors (2-0) played at Jordan-Elbridge on Friday, but the game ended after press time.
Jamesville-DeWitt 10, Oswego 1: A five-fun fifth inning proved vital for Jamesville-DeWitt, and the Oswego softball team fell 10-1 to the Red Rams.
J-D scored two unearned in the first inning, and then the Bucs scored their lone run of the game “capitalizing on a J-D miscue” and an RBI single from Maria Sweet, coach Brad Shannon said.
J-D plated five funs during the fifth inning and “stifled the Bucs’ momentum,” Shannon added. Emery O’Brien added a triple in the seventh inning but was left stranded on base.
Adriana Ellis scored the run for Oswego, and she also stole a base.
On the mound, Sweet went the distance throwing five strikeouts in six innings, allowing 11 hits, 10 runs (six earned) and four walks.
Oswego (0-2) has a four-game week next week, and begins with a game at Pulaski today.
Chittenango 18, Mexico 1: Hailey Comstock recorded a triple and scored a run in the Mexico softball team’s 18-1 loss to Chittenango on Thursday.
The Bears had a consistent offensive attack, scoring 18 runs in six innings before the Tigers finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth.
Kacee Killam recorded two hits and an RBI for the Tigers. Kylee Urquhart also had a triple while Brooke Marks added a hit.
On the mound, Comstock threw all six innings with five strikeouts, allowing 14 hits, 18 runs (five earned) and five walks.
Mexico (0-2) hosted Homer on Friday, but the game ended after press time.
BASEBALL
Phoenix 16, Hannibal 0: Alex Miller mustered the Hannibal baseball team’s lone hit as the Warriors fell 16-0 to Phoenix on Thursday.
Phoenix led 2-0 after the first, then 8-0 after the second inning.
The Firebirds scored seven runs in the third frame, adding another run in the fourth inning to secure the 17-0 run-rule victory.
Miller’s lone hit was a double for the Warriors.
No pitching stats were provided for Hannibal.
Hannibal (1-2) travels to LaFayette today.
Chittenango 17, Mexico 0: The Mexico baseball team was shut out by Chittenango, 17-0, on Thursday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Bears scored five runs in the second frame and then plated nine more in the third inning. Another three-run inning in the fifth secured the 17-0 victory, ending the game in five innings.
Jacob Poissant recorded the team’s only hit during the contest.
On the mound, Trevor Coe pitched 2.1 innings, striking out two batters while allowing three hits, five runs (two earned) and three walks. Evan Lenhart added 1.1 innings, striking out one batter and allowing three hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk.
Braydon Mack recorded 1.0 innings on the mound, allowing eight runs (one earned), three hits and three walks. Adam Pluff recorded one out on the mound with a strikeout.
Mexico (1-3) plays against Phoenix at Onondaga Community College on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 22, Oswego 7: The Oswego girls lacrosse team fell to a tough Auburn squad, 22-7, on Thursday.
Oswego coach Ted Beers said the Maroons’ “draw control is one of the best in (their) league,” and Auburn proved it with the Bucs “struggling” to take possession in the neutral zone throughout the contest.
“The first 15 minutes of the game, we played good defense and stifled their attackers several time,” Beers said. “We came into the game knowing the style of play Auburn has and knew of their neutral-zone presence.”
Mia Fierro scored two goals and added an assist for Oswego. Alaina DiBlasi and Cora Shiel both tacked on two goals. Kyle Fritton rounded out the scoring with a goal.
Goaltender Allyson Bruns made 11 saves, allowing 19 goals, while Makensie Sinclair made one save with three goals against.
“Cora Shiel had two great goals on the night for us and several good looks at the net as well. Alaina DiBlasi saw the field very well all game long for us as well,” Beers said. “Allyson Bruns came up with several big saves during the first half and gave us some energy with those saves.”
Oswego (2-1) heads to Central Square today.
“Having a game like (Thursday’s) is a good teaching moment and I am glad we got to see this group early in the year,” Beers said. “Each game is a learning experience and we will take what we learned (Thursday) and be better prepared to head down the road to Central Square on Saturday.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn 10, Oswego 1: Auburn’s stifling defense led to a 10-1 victory over the Oswego boys lacrosse team on Thursday.
The Maroons led 4-0 after the first quarter, then added one more goal to take a 5-0 advantage into halftime. Auburn tacked on three more goals in the third frame, and the Bucs were able to get on the board with a goal from Logan Crannell.
Auburn scored two more goals in the final quarter for the 10-1 victory.
In net, Mac Fitzgerald made 21 saves, allowing 10 goals.
Oswego (1-4) travels to Syracuse on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Central Square 5, Fulton 2: The Fulton boys tennis team fell 5-2 to Central Square on Thursday. No individual scores were provided by press time.
