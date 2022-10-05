The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team defeated Auburn 3-1 on Tuesday. Fulton won by game scores of 25-17, 23-25, 25-8, 25-20.
Sydney Sachel finished the match with 34 assists, nine digs, three aces, and two kills.
Other leaders for the Raiders were Natalie Frost (4 aces, 13 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs), Madison Baum (2 aces, 10 kills, 1 block), Bailey Frost (1 ace, 2 kills), Addison Pickard (1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs), Calie Shepard (1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), Riley Kempston (4 kills, 2 digs), and Ellie Parkhurst (9 digs).
MORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Central Square 3, Oswego 2: Central Square edged Oswego 25-15, 15-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12.
Homer 3, Mexico 1: Homer defeated Mexico on Tuesday 25-3, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23.
For the Tigers, Emma Lawler notched 12 kills, 13 digs, an ace, and a block. Other leaders were Elizabeth Louis (12 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill), Ella McCoy (2 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists), Ellery Clarke (1 ace, 2 digs), Aubrey Shaffer (2 assists), Anyssia Ingersoll (1 kill, 1 assist, 11 digs), and Ellee Parkhurst (1 kill, 5 digs).
Cazenovia 3, Hannibal 0: Cazenovia topped Hannibal 3-0 on Tuesday. Katrina Ryder had an ace, two kills, a block, and five digs for Hannibal.
Other leaders for the Warriors were Mikayla Miner (1 ace, 6 digs), Alexis Arnold (1 dig), Kiley Emmons (1 kill, 3 assists, 4 digs), Lavender Howland (1 kill), Sandy Allen (2 kills, 4 digs), Emily Barbeau (1 assist, 3 digs), Camryn Parker (2 digs), and Erica Lockhart (8 digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
Marcellus 3, Hannibal 0: Cece Powell, Abby Bianchi, and Claire Card score goals for Marcellus in Tuesday’s game. Goalkeeper Josephine Leubner made five saves for the shutout.
Hannibal keeper Sophia Salladin stopped seven shots.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 7, Phoenix 0: Juan Ramos Carrillo tallied three goals to power Skaneateles over Phoenix on Tuesday.
GOLF
Fulton results: At the SCAC Empire Sectional Championship, Fulton finished in sixth place.
Fulton’s Tanner Emmons tied for second place in the 18-hole event with a round of 76.
Brock Tetro was next for the Raiders with an 85.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fulton results: Fulton lost to East Syracuse-Minoa 26-29, and to Jamesville-DeWitt 20-41.
The top runners for Fulton on Tuesday were Joslyn Cantine (22:58) and Harper Ells (23:51).
