Riding a 13-kill performance by junior Natalie Frost, the undefeated Fulton varsity girls volleyball team breezed past Jamesville-DeWitt 3-0 on Thursday.
Fulton (14-0) won the match by game scores of 25-7, 25-22, 25-20.
Riding a 13-kill performance by junior Natalie Frost, the undefeated Fulton varsity girls volleyball team breezed past Jamesville-DeWitt 3-0 on Thursday.
Fulton (14-0) won the match by game scores of 25-7, 25-22, 25-20.
Frost also recorded one ace, one assist, one block, and two digs in the match for Fulton.
Other leaders for the Red Raiders were Addison Pickard (5 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists, 8 digs), Calie Shepard (4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs), Sydney Sachel (4 kills, 3 aces, 22 assists, 8 digs), Madison Baum (2 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 3 digs), Riley Kempston (1 ace, 2 assists), Ellie Parkhurst (5 digs), and Izabella Bogardus (1 assist, 7 digs).
J-D fell to 8-5 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
CBA 8, Fulton 0: Jack Griffith tallied two goals and one assist to help second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy defeat seventh-seeded Fulton 8-0 Thursday in the Section III Class A playoffs.
Also getting goals for CBA (16-0-1) were Will Harrigan, Sravan Kodall, Ben Carrick, Andrew Kohlbrenner, Luke Delorenzo, and Thomas Leskoske.
In goal for Fulton (5-11-1), Evan Standish made 10 saves and Daniel Devendorf had six saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westhill 2, Mexico 0: In a Section III Class B girls soccer playoff game on Thursday, Westhill blanked Mexico, 2-0. Elle Herrera and Hannah Goodness netted goals for the top-seeded Warriors (15-2-1), and goalkeeper Kate Bendall notched six saves.
In goal for ninth-seeded Mexico (10-5-3), Caprice Cutuli stopped nine shots.
CVA 3, Hannibal 0: Second-seeded Central Valley Academy (15-3) defeated 10th-seeded Hannibal in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class B playoffs on Thursday. Sophia Watkins scored all three goals for CVA. Isabella Kieban and Izzy Terzioski had one assist each.
Hannibal finished with an overall record of 12-5-1.
J-D 2, Fulton 0: Third-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt beat sixth-seeded Fulton 2-0 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class A girls soccer playoffs.
J-D improved to 12-4-1 overall.
Fulton finished its season at 8-8-1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.