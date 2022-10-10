Sam Cotton scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Fulton varsity football team to a 20-16 victory over host Central Square on Saturday.
Cotton picked off a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, giving the Red Raiders a 6-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, with the Raiders trailing 16-14, Cotton scored on a 66-yard pass reception from quarterback Will Patterson to account for the 20-16 final score.
The other Fulton touchdown was scored by Dykel Ruscitto on a 3-yard run. Patterson passed to Tyler Mills for the two-point conversion after Ruscitto’s TD.
For Central Square, Braden Lucas scored on a 66-yard run in the second quarter, with Anthony Miga running for the conversion.
Mason Baye’s 31-yard TD reception from Miga, plus Miga’s conversion run, put the Redhawks ahead 16-14 earlier in the fourth quarter before Cotton’s TD catch game Fulton the lead for good.
Fulton (5-0) will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Nottingham.
Mexico 44, J-D 29: Mason Zych scored four touchdowns to help Mexico defeat Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday.
Zych scored on pass receptions covering 31 and 22 yards from quarterback Payton Nelson, and on runs of 5 and 6 yards.
Also getting touchdowns for the Tigers were Isaiah Henson on a 7-yard run, and Nelson on a 1-yard run.
Mexico will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at APW.
Fowler 32, Oswego 6: In varsity football on Friday, Devonayre scored on a 5-yard run and an 18-yard run to power Fowler over Oswego.
Moreno Fenty scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter for Oswego.
The Bucs will host Jamesville-DeWitt at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Phoenix 36, APW 28: Phoenix got past APW 36-28 in overtime on Friday.
Dylan Tack ran for three touchdowns for Phoenix. Joseph Edick had a 16-yard TD run, and Tallen Prior rushed for a 16-yard score.
Jeff Forkhammer ran a kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown and also scored on a 5-yard pass from Jakob Amidon to lead the Rebels. Amidon had a 1-yard TD run, and Maynard Christiansen added a 5-yard TD run.
Phoenix will host Port Byron/Union Springs at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Liverpool 3, Oswego 0: Liverpool beat Oswego on Friday 25-23, 27-25, 26-24.
Charlie Cherchio recorded eight kills, one ace, one block, and one dig for the Bucs.
Other leaders were Brett Dykas (7 kills, 1 block), Cooper Fitzgerald (7 kills, 1 block, 7 digs), Jack Donovan (5 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Aidan Evans (4 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs), Braydin Spath (1 kill, 1 ace), Carson White (1 kill, 30 assists), Olyver Hoefer (2 digs), and Nick Besaw (2 aces, 5 digs).
BOYS SOCCER
Chittenango 4, Oswego 0: In varsity boys soccer action on Saturday, Chittenango topped Oswego 4-0 as Gavin Karowski tallied two goals for the Bears.
