Fulton 42, JD/CBA 29: Behind five pins, the Fulton boys wrestling team defeated Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy, 42-29, on Wednesday, securing the league title for the Red Raiders.

Brady Niver (118 pounds) kicked things off with an 11-5 decision over Matthew Dougherty, and then Collen Austin (126 pounds) won by fall over Thomas Cooney at 1:00.

Recommended for you