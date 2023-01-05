Fulton 42, JD/CBA 29: Behind five pins, the Fulton boys wrestling team defeated Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy, 42-29, on Wednesday, securing the league title for the Red Raiders.
Brady Niver (118 pounds) kicked things off with an 11-5 decision over Matthew Dougherty, and then Collen Austin (126 pounds) won by fall over Thomas Cooney at 1:00.
In the 138-pound weight class, Walter Crofoot pinned Chris Grosso at 2:16, followed by an 8-0 major decision win for Bailey Grubb (145 pounds) over Mason Porter.
At 160 pounds, Ethan Doran pinned Sean Cavanaugh at 3:02, and Johnathan Clohecy (172 pounds) made it back-to-back pins, defeating Matthew Cooney at 1:07.
Michah Collins won by fall in the 215-pound weight class over Bryce Dadey at 4:26.
Frederick Pagan, in the 102 pound-weight class, won by technical fall, 15-0, over Dominic Shiano at 6:00 to round out the 42-29 final score.
MORE BOYS WRESTLING
East Syracuse-Minoa 60, Oswego 15: Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez and Garret Pickens both secured individual wins in the Oswego wrestling team’s 60-15 loss to East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday.
Rivera-Gonzalez (138 pounds) pinned ESM’s Brayden Galway at 3:00. In the 172-pound weight class, Pickens won an 8-4 decision over Ondrej Kristof.
Matthew Murray (118 pounds) also won by forfeit.
Mexico 39, Chittenango 32: The Mexico varsity wrestling team won a narrow 39-32 match over Chittenango on Wednesday.
In the 145-pound weight class, Manuel Pelton Vazquez won the first bout for Mexico with a pin over Wesley Chandler at 1:11.
Seth Prentice pinned Bryce Asmussen in the 160-pound weight class at 1:36.
After a pair of Chittenango wins in the 172- and 189-pound weight classes, Dakota Defalco (215 pounds) won by fall over Luke Martin at 1:04.
At 102 pounds, Noah Becker picked up a forfeit win, followed by a Kyren Stock (110 pounds), who won by fall over Daniel Mahle at 1:20. Atreyu Defalco also received a forfeit win at 118 pounds.
Neven Dermady (132 pounds) picked up the last Mexico win with a 13-9 decision over Kole Smith.
Jordan-Elbridge 55, Hannibal 12: Cody Miner and Pah Per-hee picked up pins in the Hannibal wrestling team’s 55-12 loss to Jordan-Elbridge on Wednesday.
At 172-pounds, Per-hee pinned Alex Coomber at :42. Miner (285 pounds) pinned Aiden Baker at 1:11.
BOYS BOWLING
Oswego 5, Syracuse City 2: Led by three bowlers who posted 500-plus series scores, the Oswego boys bowling team defeated Syracuse City, 5-2 on Wednesday.
Syracuse won the first game 853-791, but the Bucs won games two (853-656) and three (793-750), plus the overall match (2,437-2,259) to secure the victory.
Cayden Carpenter rolled a three-game 523 (124, 196, 203) for Oswego’s high score. Shiemal Boyde bowled a 512 (191, 141, 180) and Zachary Truell added a 508 (160, 186, 162).
Jayden Martinez contributed a 455 (194, 147, 114) and Elijah Durval recorded a 439 (122, 183, 134).
Auburn 7, Fulton 0: Auburn’s Eric Barski rolled a 652 to lead the Auburn boys bowling team to a 7-0 sweep over Fulton on Wednesday.
The Maroons won by games of 1,050-604, 953-604 and 974-575; and they won the overall match 2,437-1,783.
Mathew Brown was Fulton’s high score with a 610 (203, 216, 191). Avery Farfaglia rolled a 416 (150, 134, 132). Mason Fuller added a 388 (129, 135, 124) and Sean Wright tacked on a 369 (122, 119, 128).
GIRLS BOWLING
Syracuse City 4, Oswego 3: Syracuse City won a tight match over the Oswego girls bowling team, 4-3, on Wednesday.
Oswego won the first game, 524-466, but Syracuse won the second and third games, 395-488 and 541-516. The Bucs did win the overall match 1,528-1,502.
Malia Upcraft led the Bucs with a 479 (136, 167, 176). Brianna Vooris added a 328 (132, 102, 98). Ava Tonkin contributed a 278 (105, 83, 90) and Katrianna Fronk tacked on a 218 (76, 61, 81).
Fulton 5, Auburn 2: Addison Nichols bowled a three-game 625 to lead the Fulton girls bowling team to a 5-2 victory over Auburn on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders won the first two games by scores of 758-561, 807-56. Auburn took the third game 751-673, but Fulton won the overall match 2,238-1,945.
Nichols’ score comprised of games of 256, 215 and 176. Hailey Payment rolled a 625 (181, 246, 198).
Linda Hartmann added a 489 (174, 175, 140) and Miranda Laws contributed a 477 (147, 171, 159).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Syracuse Academy of Science 98, Mexico 50: The Mexico boys basketball team fell to a dominating Syracuse Academy of Science offense, dropping the contest 98-50 on Wednesday.
The Atoms quickly stormed out to a 32-5 lead after the first quarter, and kept its offensive prowess going with a 56-18 lead at the half.
SAS tacked on 25 points in the third to go up 81-33 heading into the final frame. Mexico tied SAS’s scoring in the fourth quarter, 17-17, but it wasn’t enough as SAS held on for the 98-50 win.
Jackson LaParr had 19 points for the Tigers. Mason Zych added 13 points. Brayden Mack recorded 10 points.
Wyatt Chamberlain tacked on four points, while Rashad Bigelow contributed two points. Ryan Romanowski also had a free throw in the contest.
Phoenix 46, Hannibal 45: The Hannibal boys basketball team lost a nail-biter in overtime, falling 46-45 to Phoenix on Wednesday.
Hannibal held a slight 11-9 advantage after the first frame, but Phoenix bounced back to take a 22-20 lead going into halftime.
The Warriors doubled Phoenix’s scoring in the third stanza, taking a 32-28 lead going into the fourth, before the Firebirds tacked on 14 points to make it 42-42 to send the game to overtime.
Phoenix scored four points in the extra frame to win 46-45.
Phoenix’s Tallen Prior led all scorers with 25 points.
Hannibal was led by Noah Waldron, who recorded 18 points. Gavin Griffin tacked on 12 points. Brady Kuc scored 10 points.
Cole Hess contributed four points, and Jacob Remillard added a point.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Phoenix 51, Hannibal 29: Samantha Emmons scored 12 points for the Hannibal girls basketball team in its 51-29 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday.
The Firebirds jumped out to a big 13-0 lead after the first quarter. The Warriors didn’t go away quietly, with a 13-point second quarter, making it 16-13 in the second frame with Phoenix still leading.
But 25 points from Phoenix in the third quarter proved to be too much, and the Firebirds led 41-19 going into the fourth, and then secured the 51-29 win.
Tenly Baker recorded nine points for the Warriors, and Olivia Kuc added six points. Kiley Emmons had two points in the game.
