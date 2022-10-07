Trevor Hendrickson, Conor Tibbetts, and Braeden DePoint notched goals as the Fulton varsity boys soccer team defeated visiting Oswego 3-1 on Thursday.
Hendrickson added one assist.
Raider goalkeeper Evan Standish made four saves.
Austin Symborski scored for Oswego.
MORE BOYS SOCCER
CBA 6, Phoenix 2: Jack Griffith scored twice to propel Christian Brothers Academy of Phoenix on Thursday.
Ryan Schlachter scored both goals for the Firebirds, and goalkeeper Solomon Campbell made 16 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hannibal 2, Chittenango 0: Amber Clark and Zoey Turaj scored goals as Hannibal blanked visiting Chittenango on Thursday.
Samantha Emmons and Tenly Baker recorded assists for the Warriors. Goalkeeper Sophia Salladin made eight saves.
CBA 3, Phoenix 2: Courtney Carter had a goal and an assist for Phoenix, but it wasn’t enough against Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday. Phoenix goalkeeper Sara Ruetsch made 12 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Phoenix 3, Hannibal 1: Phoenix topped Hannibal 25-8, 25-10, 21-25, 25-9.
Miley Esposito served 12 aces for the Firebirds and also had four kills and nine assists.
Other leaders for Phoenix were Lindsey Goudy (5 aces, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs), Alaynna Dashnaw (4 aces, 7 kills, 6 assists, 10 digs), Olivia Edwards (3 aces, 5 digs), Margo Pritting (2 aces, 1 assist, 1 dig), Celia Tangorra (2 aces), Caedance Myer (2 aces, 6 digs), Hayleigh Ryan (1 ace), Lillianne Quinn (1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig), Meghan Clothier (3 digs).
For Hannibal, Lavender Howland had and Katrina Ryder had three kills each, and Kiley Emmons and Erica Lockhart had one each. Emmons had three assists, and Ryder had one ace. Leaders in digs were Mikayla Miner (9), Alexis Arnold (5), Emmons (5), Sandy Allen (5), Ryder (5), Emily Barbeau (2), Camryn Parker (1), and Lockhart (1).
Living Word 3, Oswego 1: Living Word Academy beat Oswego 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17.
Alexa Kuzawski tallied five aces, five kills, and three digs for Oswego.
Other leaders for the Bucs were Shelby Spath (2 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs), Riley Reynolds (2 aces, 1 kill, 15 assists, 1 dig), Halia Trapasso (1 ace, 3 kills, 10 assists, 3 blocks), Erica Colasurdo (1 assist), Addison Stepien (10 digs), Monae Fenty (4 kills, 1 dig), Kaelyn Cisson (1 kill, 1 assist), and Riley King (4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block).
Fulton 3, Cortland 0: Fulton swept Cortland by game scores of 25-14, 25-17, and 25-8.
Addison Pickard collected six aces, three kills, one assist, and seven digs for Fulton.
Other leaders were Sydney Sachel (2 aces, 3 kills, 18 assists, 5 digs), Natalie Frost (2 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Calie Shepard (2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs), Bailey Frost (1 block), Zoey Kerr (1 assist), Riley Kempston (2 kills, 3 digs), Laura Bartlett (1 assist, 6 digs), and Izabella Bogardus (1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.