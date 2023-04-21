BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn 14, Fulton 5: A scoreless second quarter for the Fulton boys lacrosse team proved deadly, and Auburn stormed out to a 14-5 victory over the Red Raiders on Thursday.
Auburn led 4-2 after the first quarter, then shut out the Red Raiders in the second frame — while adding six goals of its own — to take a 10-2 advantage into halftime. Fulton scored twice in the third stanza, while the Maroons added three, giving Auburn a 13-4 lead.
Both teams scored a goal in the final quarter, but Auburn held on for the 14-5 victory.
Ryan Carroll had a five-point night for Fulton, scoring four goals and adding an assist. Trevor Doty recorded a goal with three assists. In net, Walter Metcalf made 15 saves, allowing 14 goals.
Fulton (2-3) goes to non-league Thousand Islands on Saturday.
East Syracuse-Minoa 15, Oswego 2: Cooper Fitzgerald and Mason Kurilovitch both scored in the fourth quarter for Oswego, but the East Syracuse-Minoa boys lacrosse team won 15-2 over the visiting Bucs on Thursday.
The Spartans led 8-0 after the first frame, then added a trio of goals to take an 11-0 advantage into halftime. ESM added three more goals in the third quarter.
Oswego scored both of its goals in the fourth quarter, with ESM adding one more, to secure the 15-2 victory.
In net, Mac Fitzgerald made 11 saves.
Oswego (1-6) travels to Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Southern Hills 19, Mexico 2: The Mexico girls lacrosse team fell to a strong Southern Hills team, 19-2, on Thursday.
The Storm raced out to a 12-1 lead at halftime, then scored seven more goals to secure the 19-2 victory.
No individual stats were provided for the Tigers.
Mexico (0-5) had a game vs. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday, but the game ended after press time.
BASEBALL
Fayetteville-Manlius 7, Fulton 1: Fayetteville-Manlius struck early, and the Fulton baseball team fell 7-1 to the Hornets on Thursday.
F-M scored four runs in the first inning, then added a pair of runs in the second inning. The Red Raiders got on the board in the third inning, but couldn’t muster any more runs after. F-M added another run in the fourth to secure the 7-1 victory.
Sam Cotton had a double with a run scored. Robert Briggs and Will Patterson both singled.
On the mound, Jarrett Austin recorded the loss allowing two hits, four runs and two walks. Brock Tetro saw three innings on the mound with a strikeout, allowing two hits, two runs and two walks.
Cotton recorded two innings on the mound, striking out two batters, allowing one hit, one run and two walks. Patterson recorded an inning on the mound, allowing one hit and one walk.
The Red Raiders (2-2) host Auburn on Monday.
Christian Brothers Academy 16, Mexico 1: Carter Robert scored the Mexico baseball team’s lone run in its 16-1 loss to Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday.
CBA scored four runs in the first inning before exploding for a nine-run second inning. Then the Brothers added a trio of runs in the third inning to round out their scoring. It wasn’t until Robert scored in the fifth inning where the Tigers avoided the shutout, but CBA held on for victory.
Johnny Greeno had two hits for Mexico. Robert also tacked on a hit in the game.
Jacob Poissant threw four innings on the mound, striking out three batters. He allowed seven hits, six runs (one earned) and three walks. Green saw one inning on the mound, striking out one batter and allowing 10 runs (two earned), three hits and five walks.
Mexico (1-5) goes to Westhill on Tuesday.
Homer 10, Hannibal 0: The Hannibal baseball team was no-hit by Homer, 10-0, on Thursday.
The Trojans scored their first run of the game in the second inning before adding four more runs in the third inning. Homer scored two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to enforce the run-rule.
On the mound, Alex Miller recorded the loss with four innings pitched, striking out five batters. He allowed 11 hits, seven runs and three walks. Jacob Remillard saw 0.2 innings on the mound, allowing two hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk.
Hannibal (1-5) hosts Solvay on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Fulton 17, Carthage 2: Abigail Somers hit a home run for the Fulton softball team, and the Red Raiders took home a 17-2 victory over Carthage on Thursday.
Carthage scored first in the top of the opening inning before Fulton immediately scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
And then the Red Raiders kept scoring, adding five runs in the second inning, another run in the third inning, six runs in the fourth inning and then another in the sixth inning.
Carthage got its second and final run of the game in the third inning.
Somers had two hits with the homer, plus four RBIs and two runs. Riley Kempston recorded three doubles with three RBIs and three runs. Jenna Sitar tacked on three hits with three runs and two RBIs. Ava Ditton contributed two hits with two runs.
Meadow Waterhouse had a double with two runs and an RBI. Paityn Cali had a hit with two runs and an RBI.
Laura Bartlett singled with two runs. Gracie Dempsey contributed a double with an RBI and a run.
On the mound, Dilyn Caza went the distance, striking out eight batters, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks.
Fulton (2-3) plays again on Thursday with a game at Syracuse City.
Christian Brothers Academy 7, Mexico 1: The Mexico softball team was defeated by Christian Brothers Academy, 7-1, on Thursday.
CBA scored first in the top of the third inning before the Tigers responded with their only run of the game in the bottom half of the frame. CBA scored three more runs in the fourth and added a pair of runs in the sixth to round out the 6-1 win.
Kylee Urquhart recorded both of the Tigers’ hits, one of which was a double. She also had an RBI. Olivia Killam scored the team’s lone run.
On the mound, Hailey Comstock threw seven innings, striking out seven batters. She allowed seven hits, seven runs (five earned) and three walks.
Mexico (3-3) goes to Pulaski on Saturday.
Homer 6, Hannibal 4: The Hannibal softball team fell 6-4 to host Homer on Thursday.
The Trojans struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning, before Hannibal scored its first run of the game in the top of the second frame.
Homer added three more in the second inning and plated another run in the fourth.
The Warriors started to rally with two runs in the sixth inning and another in the seventh, but fell just short.
Sandy Allen had two hits with two RBIs for Hannibal. Darian Palmer recorded a double. Kiley Emmons (2), Eryka DeRocha and Mikayla Miner all scored for the Warriors.
No stats for pitchers were provided.
Hannibal (3-2) travels to Mexico on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Syracuse City 6, Oswego 1: The Oswego boys tennis team fell 6-1 to Syracuse City on Thursday.
Duncan Baker picked up the lone win for the Bucs, winning in first singles over Dante Cox by scores of 6-2 and 7-5.
Oswego (0-3) host East Syracuse-Minoa on Monday.
East Syracuse Minoa 6, Fulton 1: The Fulton boys tennis team fell 6-1 to East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday. No scores were provided from the match.
Fulton (0-4) travels to Auburn on Monday.
