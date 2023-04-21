Trevor Doty vs. Central Square

Fulton’s Trevor Doty (14) releases a shot on goal during the Red Raiders’ game against Central Square on April 13. Fulton fell 14-5 to Auburn on Thursday. Doty recorded a goal and three assists against the Maroons.

 Ben Grieco photo

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 14, Fulton 5: A scoreless second quarter for the Fulton boys lacrosse team proved deadly, and Auburn stormed out to a 14-5 victory over the Red Raiders on Thursday.

