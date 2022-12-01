Varsity Roundup: Fulton boys basketball team tops Watertown Dec 1, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sam Cotton canned 24 points and Tyler Ditton tossed in 20 to lead Fulton over Watertown 70-58 Wednesday in varsity boys basketball action at G. Ray Bodley High School.Other scoring leaders for the Raiders were Aiden Trude (8) and Trevor Hendrickson (7).For the Cyclones, Patrick Duah scored 19 points. MORE BOYS BASKETBALLPhoenix 80, APW 38: Shawn Froio and Blake Hoyt poured in 12 points each as Phoenix trounced APW Wednesday.Lincoln Kersey and Ben Mendez added 10 points each for the Firebirds.Jacob Schick paced the Rebels with 15 points. Kolby Robinson and Isaac Smith netted eight points each.GIRLS BASKETBALLHannibal 59, Port Byron 40: Samantha Emmons scored 31 points to lead the Hannibal varsity girls basketball team to a 59-40 victory over Port Byron on Tuesday.Tenly Baker tallied 12 points, six assists and five steals for the Warriors (1-0), and Sophia Salladin notched nine points and 16 rebounds. Riley Somers grabbed 10 rebounds.Abigail McKay scored 22 points and hauled down 13 rebounds for the Panthers.GIRLS BOWLINGFulton 7, West Genesee 0: Miranda Laws rolled a 500 series with a high game of 191 for Fulton on Wednesday. She was followed by Addison Nichols (465-171) and Hailey Payment (460-174).BOYS BOWLINGWest Genesee 7, Fulton 0: Mathew Brown led Fulton with a 311 triple and a high game of 163.BOYS HOCKEYNew Hartford 6, Fulton 1: Gabriel Syrotynski scored two goals to propel New Hartford over Fulton Wednesday.Daniel Devendorf netted Fulton’s goal. Goalie Alex Miller stopped 25 shots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Anthony Waldron back in court Santa to ‘slow roll’ in Port City today, Saturday Technical difficulties with COVID-19 self-reporting online portal now resolved Scriber gives presentation on economic sustainability County receives state grant to add probation officers focused on women ABC exec to speak at December commencement Latest e-Edition December 1, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Oswego tree lighting celebration is SaturdayScriba apartment building a ‘total loss’New owners take over Blue Moon GrillJaye Furlong O’BrienSheila Eileen ToddJames Kenneth Thompson Jr.Ann M. EarlLyle CooperFulton varsity boys basketball team opens season WednesdayAssistant Oswego fire chief appointed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
