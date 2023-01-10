Carthage 67, Fulton 60: Carthage held onto the upper hand during the overtime frame, securing a tight 67-60 victory over the Fulton boys basketball team on Monday.
It was back and forth all game, with the Comets originally taking a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. But the Red Raiders came back with a 17-point second frame of their own. Carthage still held a 26-25 advantage at halftime.
Fulton took a slight 39-36 lead going into the fourth quarter, and a high-scoring affair ensued. Eventually, both teams ended up tied at the end of regulation, and the scoreboard showed 56-56. The Comets utilized some late energy, scoring 11 points — while holding Fulton to just four points — to secure the 67-60 overtime victory.
Sam Cotton led the Red Raiders with 25 points, 18 rebounds and four steals. Tyler Ditton also hit double digits with 11 points.
Aiden Trude had nine points with four rebounds. Trevor Hendrickson tacked on nine points with four rebounds.
Aiden Baldwin (6) and Bryce Noel (2) rounded out Fulton’s scoring.
BOYS BOWLING
Central Square 7, Fulton 0: Central Square had all of its bowlers roll over 600, as the Redhawks swept the Fulton boys bowling team.
Central Square won by games of 661-499, 659-492 and 616-473. The Redhawks also won the overall match 1,936-1,464.
Mathew Brown led the Red Raiders with a three-game 546 (161, 187, 188).
Avery Farfaglia added a 428 (175, 136, 116).
Sean Wright bowled a 306 (96, 121, 89). Nate Havens had a 184 (57, 47, 80).
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, Central Square 0: Addison Nichols rolled a three-game 632 (184, 181, 267) to led the Fulton girls bowling team to a 7-0 sweep over Central Square.
Scores provided were incomplete.
Miranda Laws bowled a 477 (164, 167, 146). Other incomplete series scores were Taryn Murphy (362), and Linda Hartmann (275).
