Sam Cotton vs. ESM

Fulton’s Sam Cotton (right) has his shot contested by an East Syracuse-Minoa defender during the Red Raiders’ contest against the Spartans on Jan. 3.

 Ben Grieco photo

Carthage 67, Fulton 60: Carthage held onto the upper hand during the overtime frame, securing a tight 67-60 victory over the Fulton boys basketball team on Monday.

It was back and forth all game, with the Comets originally taking a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. But the Red Raiders came back with a 17-point second frame of their own. Carthage still held a 26-25 advantage at halftime.

