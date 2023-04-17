Sam Cotton vs. Oswego

Fulton’s Sam Cotton (6) prepares to swing at a pitch during the Red Raider varsity baseball team’s 2-1 win over Oswego on Thursday. Fulton picked up the sweep with a 7-4 victory at Oswego on Friday. Cotton had three hits in the game.

 Ben Grieco photo

BASEBALL

Fulton 7, Oswego 4: The Fulton baseball team swept its two-game series against rival Oswego, picking up a 7-4 win on Friday at Oswego.

