BASEBALL
Fulton 7, Oswego 4: The Fulton baseball team swept its two-game series against rival Oswego, picking up a 7-4 win on Friday at Oswego.
Even though the Bucs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, it was all Fulton from there on out. The Red Raiders added a pair of runs in the second, three runs in the third, another run in the fourth, and then rounded out their scoring with a run in the sixth.
Oswego made a rally attempt, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Fulton held off the Bucs.
Sam Cotton led Fulton with three hits (including two doubles), two RBIs and a run. Will Patterson tacked on two hits (including a double), one RBI and one run. Kash Stuber also had two hits with a double, an RBI and a run.
Dylan Sullivan added a hit, run and RBI. Mathew Brown recorded a hit and an RBI. Brock Tetro contributed a hit and a run. Jarrett Austin had a hit, while Robert Briggs and Cameron Shutts both scored a run.
On the mound, Trent Farrands recorded the win with four innings pitched, allowing three hits, one run and four walks while striking out five batters. Austin threw 2.1 innings on the mount with two strikeouts, allowing four hits, three runs and two walks.
Brown saw 0.2 innings on the mound, allowing one walk.
For Oswego, Matt Krul had two hits, with a double and a home run, and an RBI. Tommy Kirwan recorded a single with two runs. Olyver Hoefer added a hit and a run. Owen Sincavage contributed a hit and an RBI. Owen Seubert and Tyler Dean also recorded hits.
Jack Donovan recorded the loss with two innings pitched, striking out a pair of batters, allowing eight hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks. Owen Seubert saw 2.2 innings pitched, striking out four batters, allowing one hit, one run and three walks. Jude Parker pitched 1.1 innings with a strikeout, allowing two hits and a run.
Hoefer pitched one inning, allowing one walk.
Fulton (2-0) was scheduled to play vs. Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday, but the game ended after press time. The Red Raiders travel to the Red Rams today, as well.
Oswego (1-2) had a game Monday at Cortland, but the game also ended after press time. The Bucs host Cortland today.
LaFayette 8, Hannibal 0: The Hannibal baseball team was shut out by LaFayette, 8-0, on Saturday.
The Lancers scored two runs in the first inning followed by a four-run second inning. LaFayette then scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings to secure the shutout victory.
No individual stats were provided for Hannibal were provided by press time.
Hannibal (1-3) hosted Weedsport on Monday, but the game ended after press time. The Warriors host Jordan-Elbridge on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Pulaski 1, Oswego 0: Oswego’s Maria Sweet recorded a no-hitter on Saturday, but the Buc softball team ultimately lost 1-0 at Pulaski.
The Blue Devils scored the only run of the game in the first inning. Oswego had runners on first and second in the first inning, but left them stranded. Sweet also recorded a triple later in the game, but was left on base.
“We had opportunities, but did not execute. We had three hard hit balls that were right at them,” Oswego coach Brad Shannon said. “We have a big week ahead, hopefully the weather cooperates and we can get on a roll.”
Adriana Ellis and Jordan Caroccio also hit singles for the Bucs.
On the mound, Sweet allowed just one walk and one unearned run while striking out 13 batters.
The Bucs (0-3) had a game at Syracuse City on Monday, but the game ended after press time. Oswego travels to Central Square today.
Fayetteville-Manlius 17, Fulton 16: A total of 33 runs were scored, and the Fayetteville-Manlius softball team was ultimately crowned the victors in a 17-16 win over Fulton on Saturday.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 10-1 lead after three innings. Fulton added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth before the Hornets exploded for an eight-run inning in the bottom of the frame.
The teams continued to trade runs in the next couple innings with Fulton leading 16-14 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. F-M found the three runs it needed for the 17-16 walk-off win.
Leanna Rupert had three hits, two runs and an RBI. Gracie Dempsey added three hits and three runs. Abigail Somers recorded two hits with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Jenna Sitar tacked on two hits with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Meadow Waterhouse had a hit with three runs. Riley Kempston had a double and an RBI. Ava Ditton recorded a hit, a run and an RBI. Emma Spaulding scored twice.
On the mound, Emma Spaulding had a complete game (6.2 innings) with eight strikeouts, allowing 17 runs (six earned), 15 hits and three walks.
Fulton (1-2) hosts East Syracuse-Minoa today.
Mexico 6, Homer 5: The Mexico softball team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-5 victory over Homer on Friday.
The Tigers had an early 1-0 lead after the first inning before expanding on its lead, 5-1, after the fifth. Homer added four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 5-5, before Mexico got the walk-off in the bottom of the inning to secure the 6-5 victory.
Hailey Comstock had three hits with three RBIs and a run to lead Mexico. Kylee Urquhart also had a pair of hits with two runs. Brooke Marks added a hit, a run and an RBI.
Emillie Killam scored twice. Olivia Killam recorded a hit.
On the mound, Comstock went the distance with 14 strikeouts, allowing five hits, five runs (three earned) and three walks.
Mexico (1-2) had a game Monday at Phoenix, but the game ended after press time. The Tigers host Oswego on Wednesday.
Jordan-Elbridge 10, Hannibal 1: The Hannibal softball team fell 10-1 to Jordan-Elbridge on Friday with strong pitching from the Eagles, where J-E’s Abby Delfavero threw 15 strikeouts.
The Eagles opened the scoring in the first inning before Hannibal responded in the third inning to tie the game. J-E added a run in the bottom of the third and a pair of runs in the fourth, before exploding for a six-run sixth inning to secure the 10-1 win.
No individual stats were provided for Hannibal.
The Warriors (2-1) had a game on Monday vs. Weedsport, but the game ended after press time. Hannibal hosts J-E on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego 9, Central Square 8: The Oswego girls lacrosse team pulled out a 9-8 win over host Central Square on Saturday.
The Bucs led 6-3 after the first half, and Oswego coach Ted Beers said the defense was “on point,” and the Bucs limited the errors on their offensive end.
Central Square scored five goals in the second half, while Oswego scored three, allowing the Bucs to hold onto the victory.
Beers mentioned Oswego “struggled to maintain possession” in the second frame, plus there were some defensive breakdowns.
“We forced goalie Allyson Bruns to have to play a good game in net for us and she did what we needed,” Beers said. “We were able to maintain possession well the last few minutes of the game and with a huge defensive stop with seven seconds left we secured the win for ourselves.”
Mia Fierro led Oswego with three goals and two assists. Alaina DiBlasi added two goals.
Kylie Fritton also had a pair of goals. Peyton Bond contributed a goal and an assist. Cora Shiel tacked on a goal.
In net, Bruns made 12 saves allowing eight goals.
Oswego (3-1) hosts Jamevsille-DeWitt today.
“(It’s) another game we can take notes from and work on but a hard-fought win for us (Saturday),” Beers said.
Skaneateles 16, Mexico 1: The Mexico girls lacrosse team fell to a strong Skaneateles squad, 16-1, on Friday.
The Lakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first half, but Mexico mustered a goal in the second frame, falling 16-1 after a pair of Skaneateles goals.
Anyssia Ingersoll scored for the Tigers while Rebecca Vaughn recorded an assist.
Anita Druce made seven saves in net.
Mexico (0-3) hosts Cazenovia today.
BOYS TENNIS
Skaneateles 5, Mexico 0: The Mexico boys tennis team was swept by Skaneateles, 5-0, on Friday.
