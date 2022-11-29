Izzy Dobson scored an unassisted goal with 1:29 left in overtime to lift the Oswego varsity girls hockey team to a 4-3 triumph over host Clinton Monday in the season-opening game for both teams.

Mischa Palmitesso netted two goals for the Bucs, and Mia Fierro notched the other goal. Getting assists for Oswego were Alaina DiBlasi and Fierro.

