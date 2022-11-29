Varsity roundup: Dobson’s OT goal lifts Oswego varsity girls hockey team Nov 29, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Izzy Dobson scored an unassisted goal with 1:29 left in overtime to lift the Oswego varsity girls hockey team to a 4-3 triumph over host Clinton Monday in the season-opening game for both teams.Mischa Palmitesso netted two goals for the Bucs, and Mia Fierro notched the other goal. Getting assists for Oswego were Alaina DiBlasi and Fierro.Nyah Dawson earned the win in goal, recording 19 saves. Kelsey Fuller, Alyssa Nardslico, and Mackinley Ronan scored goals for Clinton. In net for the Warriors, Casey Clausen made 19 saves.Oswego led 2-1 after one period and 3-2 after two periods. Clinton scored a third-period goal to force overtime, setting the stage for Dobson’s winning goal.GIRLS BOWLINGFulton 7, F-M 0: The Fulton varsity girls bowling team defeated Fayetteville-Manlius 7-0 on Monday.Miranda Laws rolled a 604 series on games of 195, 198, and 211 to lead Fulton.She was followed by Addison Nichols (516 series, 191 high game), Hailey Payment (476-162), and Linda Hartmann (465-175).Samantha Estock shot a 543 set for the Hornets with a high game of 224. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Barclay reelected minority leader Assistant Oswego fire chief appointed County COVID report: New cases continue to drop Panel OKs 6% raise for legislators Latest e-Edition November 29, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Oswego tree lighting celebration is SaturdayLongtime SUNY Oswego astronomy professor diesLyle CooperSheila Eileen ToddOfficials: $2 million investment by county would increase Legends Fields’ appeal, tourismAnn M. EarlTheo Gagas CollisMuriel AdkinsCommittee OKs demolition in Port CityLinda J. Cook Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
