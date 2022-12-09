Brayden Miller vs. New Hartford

Oswego’s Brayden Miller skates into the offensive zone during a game against New Hartford on Monday. Miller recorded four assists in the Buc boys varsity hockey team’s 4-2 win over Mohawk Valley on Thursday.

 Ben Grieco photo

Oswego 4, Mohawk Valley 2: Ian Cady recorded a hat trick in the Oswego varsity boys hockey team’s 4-2 win over Mohawk Valley Thursday.

Brayden Miller was a big help on offense, as well, chipping in four assists.

