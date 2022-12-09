Oswego 4, Mohawk Valley 2: Ian Cady recorded a hat trick in the Oswego varsity boys hockey team’s 4-2 win over Mohawk Valley Thursday.
Brayden Miller was a big help on offense, as well, chipping in four assists.
It was 1-1 after the first period, but a two-goal second period lifted the Bucs over Mohawk Valley, followed by one goal from each team in the third period.
Mason Naumann scored for Oswego, as well, and Parker Koproski tacked on an assist.
Riley Wallace made 26 saves on 28 shots, posting a .929 save percentage.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 49, Hannibal 42: The Warriors battled back from a double-digit deficit, trailing 22-11 at halftime, but the Hannibal varsity girls basketball team’s rally attempt wasn’t enough, falling 49-42 to Jordan-Elbridge on Thursday.
Samantha Emmons had 19 points to lead the Warriors, closely followed by Tenly Baker (18).
No other stats were provided from the game by press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Baldwinsville 51, Fulton 49: The Fulton varsity boys basketball team dropped a tight game to Baldwinsville, 51-49, on Thursday. The Red Raiders led at halftime, and never trailed by more than two points at the end of each quarter.
Aidan Baldwin (15) and Tyler Ditton (12) both hit double-digit points to led the Red Raiders. Baldwin’s performance was highlighted by three 3-pointers, and Ditton went 4-4 at the free-throw line.
Rounding out Fulton’s scoring were Aiden Trude (8), Trevor Henderickson (7), Sam Cotton (5) and Tanner Emmons (2).
Red Creek 71, Hannibal 43: The Hannibal varsity boys basketball team dropped its game against Red Creek 71-43 on Thursday.
Brady Kuc led the Warriors with 18 points, followed by Gavin Griffin who tacked on 12 points.
Also scoring for Hannibal were Noah Waldron (6), Michael Soper (5) and Cole Hess (2).
BOYS SWIMMING
Watertown 108, Mexico 68: Bill Mills and Andrew Harriger picked up the lone individual first-place finishes for the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team in its 108-68 loss to Watertown on Thursday.
Mills swam a 58.02 in the 100-yard backstroke, edging out Watertown’s Zach Kilburn, who posted a 58.64. Mills also won the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:54.81, beating the second-place time by nearly 10 seconds.
Harriger won the six-dive event with a final score of 223.90.
The 200-yard freestyle relay of John Rice, Aiden DeGroff, Stefano Magro and Mills also took first place, finishing in 1:43.52.
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, Cicero-North Syracuse 0: The Red Raiders handed Cicero-North Syracuse its first loss of the season with a 7-0 sweep of the Northstars on Thursday.
Fulton won the three games (961-811, 1,002-734, 930-842) plus earned the seventh point for winning the set (2,893-2,387).
Addison Nichols bowled a three-game 593 (232, 189, 172) followed by Taryn Murphy, who rolled a 518 (152, 199, 167).
Rounding out Fulton’s score were Hailey Payment (496-178, 129, 189), Layne Arnold (430-141, 180, 119), Alex Wilcox (430-108, 179, 143) and Linda Hartmann (426-150, 136, 140).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.