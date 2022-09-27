Oswego cruised past Fowler on Monday 3-0 in varsity volleyball. Game scores were 25-6, 25-7, and 25-16.
Riley King collected eight aces and a block for the Bucs, and Monae Fenty had six aces, a kill, and three digs.
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 6:39 pm
Oswego cruised past Fowler on Monday 3-0 in varsity volleyball. Game scores were 25-6, 25-7, and 25-16.
Riley King collected eight aces and a block for the Bucs, and Monae Fenty had six aces, a kill, and three digs.
Other Oswego leaders were Vanessa Ferlito (3 aces, 7 assists, 1 dig), Halia Trapasso (2 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 1 dig), Olivia Spath (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 dig), Shelby Spath (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig), Addison Stepien (1 assist, 3 digs), Alexa Kuzawski (1 ace, 1 kill), Erica Colasurdo (1 kill), Kylie Pratt (2 kills), Kaelyn Cisson (1 kill), and Brittany Shaw (4 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig).
MORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hannibal 3, APW 0: Hannibal won Monday’s match by game scores of 25-15, 25-18, and 25-19.
Katrina Ryder served seven aces for the Warriors. She also had two kills and four digs.
Other leaders for Hannibal were Kayla Bishop (3 aces), Lavender Howland (1 ace, 2 kills), Sandy Allen (1 ace, 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs), Alexis Arnold (3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs), Mikayla Miner (1 kill), Kiley Emmons (2 assists, 7 digs), and Erica Lockhart (2 digs).
Phoenix 3, J-E 1: Phoenix topped Jordan-Elbridge by game scores of 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, and 25-18.
For the Firebirds, Miley Esposito tallied two aces, nine kills, and four digs.
Others contributing included Margo Pritting (5 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig), Olivia Edwards (3 aces, 1 kill, 4 assists, 3 digs), Celia Tangorra (1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs), Alaynna Dashnaw (1 ace, 4 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs), Lindsey Goudy (1 ace, 5 kills, 13 digs), Lillianne Quinn (2 kills), Lillian Maty (2 digs), Meghan Clothier (4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs), Sophie Delahunt (1 assist), and Hayleigh Ryan (2 kills, 1 block).
GIRLS SOCCER
Cazenovia 3, Mexico 2: The Mexico varsity girls soccer team fell to Cazenovia 3-2 in overtime on Monday.
Claire Marris, Riley Knapp, and Julia Reff scored goals for Cazenovia.
Allie Poissant and Grace O’Gorman netted goals for Mexico.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.