Varsity roundup: Buc girls volleyball team aces Auburn Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team swept host Auburn 3-0 on Wednesday by game scores of 25-17, 25-19, and 25-22.Riley King recorded seven aces and six kills for the Bucs, and Halia Trapasso collected three aces, one kill, eight assists, and one dig.Other leaders for Oswego were Shelby Spath (3 aces, 6 digs), Vanessa Tassie (3 aces, 9 assists, 1 dig), Alexa Kuzawski (2 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig), Riley Reynolds (1 kill), Kylie Pratt (2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Olivia Spath (3 kills), Addison Stepien (2 kills, 9 digs), and Kaelyn Cisson (1 kill, 2 assists). MORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALLSolvay 3, Hannibal 0: Solvay swept Hannibal by game scores of 25-12, 25-13, and 25-10.Sandy Allen led Hannibal in kills with three, followed by Erica Lockhart and Katrina Ryder with one each.Kiley Emmons had four assists. Getting digs for the Warriors were Allen (12), Emmons (10), Lockhart (4), Alexis Arnold (3), Mikayla Miner (3), Emily Barbeau (2), and Ryder (1).Skaneateles 3, Phoenix 0: Skaneateles swept Phoenix by game scores of 25-15, 25-15, and 25-19.Margo Pritting had two aces, one kill, and one dig for Phoenix.Other leaders for the Firebirds were Lindsey Goudy (2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs), Alaynna Dashnaw (1 ace, 2 kills, 6 assists, 4 digs), Lillian Maty (1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs), Miley Esposito (1 ace, 2 kills), Hayleigh Ryan (1 ace), Meghan Clothier (1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs), Celia Tangorra (1 kill, 1 dig), and Olivia Edwards (1 assist, 2 digs).Fulton 3, Fowler 0: Fulton cruised past Fowler 25-5, 25-10, 25-13.Madison Baum served seven aces for Fulton, and Riley Kempston had five aces.Other leaders for the Raiders were Laura Bartlett (4 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs), Bailey Frost (3 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig), Calie Shepard (3 aces, 3 kills), Addison Pickard (2 aces, 1 assist, 1 dig), Harper McClave (2 aces, 2 digs), Sydney Sachel (1 ace, 1 kill, 9 assists), Natalie Frost (1 ace, 4 kills, 1 dig), Zoey Kerr (6 assists), Ellie Parkhurst (1 dig), Paityn Cali (1 kill), Izabella Bogardus (1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs), and Leanna Rupert (2 kills).GOLFSkaneateles 212, Phoenix 257: Jack Marquardt of Skaneateles led all golfers with a nine-hole score of 37.The Phoenix leaders were Blake Hoyt (46), Jack Hayes (50), Cameron Dryer (51), Shawn Froio (54), and Cody Perry (56). TENNISJ-D 7, Oswego 0: In the closest singles match, Oswego’s Emery O’Brien fell 10-8 to Hallie Bouchard of Jamesville-DeWitt.J-D’s fourth doubles team of Emily Armstrong and Olivia Quackenbush topped Oswego’s Margaret O’Leary and Sophia Cahill, 10-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Integrated Community Planning recognized for 35 years of service ‘A labor of love’: New book explores churches in Fulton ‘A community-wide effort’: United Way kicks off new campaign Latest e-Edition September 30, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew blessing box installed on west side of OswegoCases climb; county’s COVID community level increased to ‘high’Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of PopeyesWilliam T. WareCourt documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damagesFulton Route 481 paving project plan finalizedSusan E. VictoryBrewerton man arrested for causing crash in Onondaga CountyOswego Common Council approves ‘Restore NY’ grant application for Market House projectOlga M. Endres ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.