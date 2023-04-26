Mia Fierro vs. Fulton

Oswego’s Mia Fierro (9) tries to get around the Fulton defense during the Bucs’ game against the Red Raiders on April 20. Fierro, in Oswego’s most recent game on Tuesday against Central Square, had five goals.

 Ben Grieco photo

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oswego 13, Central Square 10: Highlighted by strong goaltending, the Oswego girls lacrosse team topped county rival Central Square, 13-10, on Tuesday.

