GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego 13, Central Square 10: Highlighted by strong goaltending, the Oswego girls lacrosse team topped county rival Central Square, 13-10, on Tuesday.
Tied 5-5 going into halftime, the Bucs limited Central Square to just three goals in the second frame. Allyson Bruns made an incredible 17 saves in net for Oswego to preserve the victory.
With a two-goal lead late in the game, Oswego scored its final goal off a shot from Kylie Fritton as time expired in the contest.
“Going into this game we knew (Central Square) would be more prepared,” Oswego coach Ted Beers said. “The second half we were able to maintain possession of the ball and our draw control was excellent.”
Mia Fierro led the Bucs with five goals and an assist. Alaina DiBlasi added four goals and two assists. Fritton tacked on three goals and an assist. Peyton Bond scored a goal. Cora Shiel recorded an assist.
Oswego (5-3) goes to Syracuse City Thursday.
“We will keep this momentum going and push through this week,” Beers said.
Fulton 23, Syracuse 10: The Fulton girls lacrosse team won its fourth consecutive game with a 23-10 victory over Syracuse City on Tuesday.
No half scores were provided.
Anna Bednarz had a 10-point night with seven goals and three assists. Carleigh Patterson added seven goals. Mya Carroll recorded a three-goal hat trick. Geena Abbot had a trio of assists. Addison Pickard also scored three goals.
Isabella Bogardus, Alison Mainville and Mandy Miller all recorded a goal. Rylee Bartlett tacked on an assist.
In net, Molly Evans made four saves. Ella Halladay made one stop. Goals allowed statistics were not provided by press time.
Fulton (5-1) goes to Auburn Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jamesville-DeWitt 24, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys lacrosse team was shut out by Jamesville-DeWitt, 24-0, on Tuesday.
The Red Rams got on the board fast with 10 goals in the first quarter, and 11 in the second frame to take a 21-0 lead at halftime. With three more goals in the third frame, J-D rounded out its scoring.
No goaltending stats were provided for the Bucs.
Oswego (1-7) takes on Central Square Thursday at home.
Syracuse City 16, Fulton 3: The Fulton boys lacrosse team fell 16-3 to host Syracuse City on Tuesday.
Syracuse led 3-1 after the first quarter, then took a 10-2 advantage into halftime after scoring seven goals in the second frame. Going into the final quarter, the Red Raiders trailed 13-1 and couldn’t muster any goals in the final stanza, allowing Syracuse to coast to the 16-3 victory.
Landon Wakefield scored two goals for Fulton and Trevor Doty added a goal.
In net, Walter Metcalf made 13 saves allowing 16 goals.
The Red Raiders (3-4) travel to Cortland Thursday.
BASEBALL
Syracuse City 12, Oswego 5: The Oswego baseball team dropped the second half of its home-and-home series against Syracuse City, 12-5, on Tuesday.
Syracuse got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Bucs responded with all five of their runs on the top of the second frame. But Syracuse’s offense came to life in the remaining four innings, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth, four runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth.
Matt Krul had two doubles for the Bucs with two RBIs. Owen Seubert tacked on two singles with a run scored. Tyler Dean recorded a double and Nolan Connors added a single.
Owen Sincavage and Tommy Kirwan both recorded an RBI and a run. Michael Fierro and Olyver Hoefer both scored.
On the mound, Jack Donovan recorded the loss with 4.1 innings pitched, striking out one batter. He allowed 11 hits, nine runs (seven earned) and one walk. Tyler Dean saw 1.0 innings on the mound with two strikeouts, allowing two hits and one run. Jude Parker, in 0.2 innings on the mound, allowed a hit, two runs (one earned) and a walk.
Oswego (2-5) hosts Jamesville-DeWitt Thursday.
Auburn 5, Fulton 2: The Auburn baseball team scored three runs in the fifth inning to secure its 5-2 victory over Fulton on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders led 2-1 after the third inning, but the Maroons tied it up in the bottom of the fourth. Auburn found an extra gear in the fifth inning to secure the 5-2 victory.
Sam Cotton had a two-run home run for the Red Raiders. Nash Peterson added two singles with a run. Kyle Stuber recorded a single.
Trent Farrands, who recorded the loss, threw three innings on the mound, striking out two batters. He allowed three hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks. Dylan Sullivan, who also had three innings on the mound, struck out two batters, allowing one hit, two runs and four walks.
Fulton (2-4) plays at Carthage on Friday.
Westhill 13, Mexico 3: The Westhill baseball team remains undefeated after a 13-3 win over Mexico on Tuesday.
The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning before Westhill responded with four runs in the bottom half of the frame. A six-run second inning and a three-run third inning put Westhill up by 10.
With no runs scored by the Tigers, the Warriors earned the run-rule victory after four-and-a-half innings.
Evan Lenhart had a hit with two RBIs. Carter Robert added a single and a run. Jacob Poissant and Brayden Mack both scored for the Tigers.
On the mound, Mack threw 2.2 innings with a strikeout. He allowed four hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks. Robert, in 1.1 innings pitched, allowed six hits, nine runs (eight earned) and four walks.
Mexico (1-6) hosts Hannibal Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Cortland 2, Fulton 1: Cortland scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Fulton softball team fell 2-1 to the Purple Tigers on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders scored their lone run of the game in the top of the third inning before Cortland responded in the bottom of the fourth to secure the victory.
Abigail Somers had two hits with a double. Leanna Rupert tacked on a triple and an RBI. Laura Bartlett singled twice and scored a run. Riley Kempston added a single.
In the pitcher’s circle, Dilyn Caza went the distance, striking out seven batters. She allowed 10 hits, two runs and no walks.
Fulton (2-4) plays at Syracuse City Thursday.
Westhill 6, Mexico 3: Kylee Urquhart hit a home run for the Tigers, but the Mexico softball team fell 6-3 to Westhill on Tuesday.
The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first inning before the Warriors scored one run in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the second to tie the game. Westhill added four runs in the fifth inning to round out its scoring.
Mexico scored a run in the top of the sixth, but the rally effort fell short, securing the 6-3 win for the Warriors.
Urquhart had two hits, including the home run, with two RBIs and two runs. Olivia Killam also recorded two hits added a run. Giuliana Jones and Brooke Marks also singled for Mexico.
Hailey Comstock pitched all six innings with seven strikeouts, allowing 10 hits, six runs (four earned) and one walk.
Mexico (3-6) travels to Hannibal Thursday.
Solvay 8, Hannibal 5: The Hannibal softball team scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning, but the rally attempt fell short, dropping its game, 8-5, to Solvay on Tuesday.
The Bearcats scored a run in the first inning followed by a trio of runs in the second inning. After a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, the Warriors finally responded with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Solvay scored one more run in the top of the seventh, but Hannibal couldn’t respond in the bottom of the frame.
Kiley Emmons had two singles and a triple with an RBI and a run for the Warriors. Zoey DeRocha tacked on three singles. Ryan Dennison had a double with an RBI and a run. Tenly Baker added a double and an RBI. Eryka DeRocha also recorded a single.
Mikayla Miner, Olive Somers and Sandy Allen all scored runs.
Baker threw all seven innings with nine strikeouts, allowing seven hits, eight runs (five earned) and 13 walks.
The Warriors (4-3) host Mexico Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.