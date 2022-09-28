VARSITY ROUNDUP: Buc boys volleyball team beats Syracuse Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated host Syracuse 3-1 on Tuesday.After Syracuse won the opening game 25-20, the Bucs took the next three by scores of 25-17, 25-17, and 25-12.For the Bucs, Cooper Fitzgerald had one ace, 16 kills, and four digs. Other leaders were Aiden Evans (12 kills), Jack Donovan (10 kills, 1 dig), Braydin Spath (5 kills), Cherlie Cherchio (5 kills, 2 blocks), Brett Dykas (7 kills), Carson White (2 kills, 50 assists, 1 block, 1 dig), Olyver Hoefer (3 digs), Nick Besaw (8 digs), and Talbert Hall (1 dig).GIRLS VOLLEYBALLMexico 3, Tech Central 0: Mexico swept Tech Central 25-6, 25-20, 25-7 on Tuesday. Elizabeth Louis tallied seven aces, nine assists, and one dig for the Tigers.Other leaders were Anyssia Ingersoll (7 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs), Emma Lawler (6 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs), Ella McCoy (4 aces, 1 kill), Macie Guyette (1 dig), and Aubrey Shaffer (1 kill, 1 dig).BOYS SOCCERPhoenix 3, Solvay 0: Phoenix defeated Solvay 3-0 Tuesday in varsity boys soccer action.Lincoln Kersey, Tyler D’Arcy, and Ryan Schlachter scored goals for the Firebirds. Evan Isabell had one assist. Goalkeeper Solomon Campbell made four saves.Cazenovia 6, Mexico 2: J.D. Dolly scored four goals to propel Cazenovia over Mexico. Jacob Poissant netted two goals for Mexico, and Sean McWilliams had one assist.GIRLS SOCCERCBA 4, Hannibal 0: Mairenn Murphy and Katherine Williamson scored twice each to power Christian Brothers Academy over Hannibal.GOLFTully 224, Phoenix 237: Phoenix’s Blake Hoyt tied for medalist honors with a score of 42. Other leaders for Phoenix were Cameron Dryer (43) and Jack Hayes (47). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now ‘A labor of love’: New book explores churches in Fulton ‘A community-wide effort’: United Way kicks off new campaign Cases climb; county’s COVID community level increased to ‘high’ Latest e-Edition September 28, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCourt documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damagesLet the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of PopeyesOCSD considers recommendations with possibility of shutting down Leighton elementarySusan E. VictoryNew blessing box installed on west side of OswegoWilliam T. WareMary Elizabeth JoyceAuthor Patricia Crisafulli returning to Oswego for new book launchBrewerton man arrested for causing crash in Onondaga CountyCommunity voices opinions on proposed Nestle Building 30 project ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
