VARSITY ROUNDUP: Buc boys volleyball; Phoenix football Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

Buc boys volleyball in playoffsThe Oswego varsity boys volleyball team is the No. 4 seed for the Section III Division 2 playoffs.Oswego (8-8) is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (14-2) in a semifinal match. J-D defeated Oswego 3-0 and 3-1 during the regular season.The other Division 2 semifinal is third-seeded Living Word Academy at second-seeded East Syracuse-Minoa.The Division 2 championship match is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Liverpool High School.Phoenix defeats J-E in Division 2 football semifinal contest, 59-29PHOENIX — In an Independent League Division 2 semifinal game on Thursday, Phoenix beat Jordan-Elbridge, 59-29.Joseph Edick scored four rushing touchdowns, including long TD runs of 38 and 37 yards.Dylan Tack scored on runs of 37 and 4 yards, and Tallen Prior ran for two scores.Phoenix advances to the Division 2 championship game against Pulaski, which defeated Port Byron/Union Springs 43-12 Thursday in the other semifinal game.The championship game is set for Nov. 3 in Phoenix.MORE FOOTBALLCentral Square 47, Fowler 8: Anthony Miga had touchdown runs of 12, 1, 13, and 2 yards for the Redhawks.Second-seeded Central Square will play in the Division 1 title game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at top-seeded Fulton.
