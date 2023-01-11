Auburn 73, Oswego 44: The Oswego boys basketball team fell to the SCAC Empire’s leading Auburn squad on Tuesday, 73-44.
Auburn narrowly led 16-13 after the first quarter, and slightly expanded on its advantage, going into halftime with a 37-29 edge.
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 3:29 pm
Auburn 73, Oswego 44: The Oswego boys basketball team fell to the SCAC Empire’s leading Auburn squad on Tuesday, 73-44.
Auburn narrowly led 16-13 after the first quarter, and slightly expanded on its advantage, going into halftime with a 37-29 edge.
Auburn took control during the third frame and “physically dominated play,” coach Bob Connelly said. The Maroons outscored the Bucs 26-3 in the stanza to take a 60-35 lead.
Auburn kept its foot on the gas, securing the 73-44 final score, adding 13 points in the final quarter.
Noah Bwalya led the Bucs with 17 points. Moreno Fenty also hit double digits, adding 10 points in the contest.
Camden Atkinson contributed eight points for the Bucs.
Michael Fierro had three points, and RayShawn Spicer, Kelwin Reyes and Tommy Kirwan tacked on two points apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 61, Oswego 43: Adriana Ellis scored a team-high 23 points to lead the Bucs, but the Oswego girls basketball team ultimately fell 61-43 to Auburn on Tuesday.
The Maroons held a narrow 12-9 lead after the first frame, but had a 20-point second quarter to go up 32-20 at halftime.
Auburn added 16 points in the third quarter to maintain a 48-32 advantage, and coasted to a 61-43 final score.
Maria Sweet had 13 points for the Bucs. Alexandria Woodward tacked on three points.
Sophia Babcock and Peyton Bond contributed two points each.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Skaneateles 2, Oswego 1: The Buc girls hockey opened the scoring against the defending state champions, but Skaneateles tacked on goals in the second and third periods to secure a 2-1 victory over the Bucs on Tuesday.
Isabelle Dobson scored Oswego’s goal, which was assisted by Alaina DiBlasi.
In net, Nyah Dawson made 23 saves on 25 shots.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rome Free Academy 6, Fulton 3: The Fulton boys hockey team fell 6-3 to Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders trailed 3-2 after the first period, while RFA added another goal in the second frame. The Knights added two goals in the final stanza while Fulton added one to finalize the 6-3 score.
Nicolai Tardibone led Fulton with three points (2 goals, 1 assist).
Daniel Devendorf (2 assists) and Cuyler Penrod (1 goal, 1 assist) both had multi-point nights as well.
In net, Alex Miller made 32 saves on 38 shots.
West Genesee 9, Ontario Bay 2: The Ontario Bay boys hockey team fell 9-2 to a strong West Genesee hockey team on Tuesday.
No scoring stats or period scores were provided for Ontario Bay.
Collin Bennett made 29 saves, allowing seven goals. Aiden Terry stopped 11 shots, allowing two goals.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.