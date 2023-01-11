Isabelle Dobson vs. Skaneateles

Oswego’s Isabelle Dobson reaches after a puck in the Buc varsity girls hockey team’s game against Skaneateles in December. Dobson scored the Bucs’ lone goal against the Lakers on Tuesday in Skaneateles.

 Ben Grieco photo

Auburn 73, Oswego 44: The Oswego boys basketball team fell to the SCAC Empire’s leading Auburn squad on Tuesday, 73-44. 

Auburn narrowly led 16-13 after the first quarter, and slightly expanded on its advantage, going into halftime with a 37-29 edge.

