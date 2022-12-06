BOYS BOWLING
Fayetteville-Manlius 5, Oswego 2: Dominic Brace bowled a team-high 522 series in the Oswego varsity boys bowling team’s loss to Fayetteville-Manlius on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes.
The Bucs won the second game (891-854) of the match but dropped the first (984-706) and third games (837-725) to the Hornets.
Brace’s three-game series included scores of 134, 225 and 163. Rounding out the top three for the Bucs were Elijah Durval (474-135, 174, 165) and Shiemal Boyde (469-156, 172, 141).
Zach Truell posted a three-game series of 431 (150, 174, 107) followed by Jayden Martinez’s 408 (131, 146, 131). Terrance Stock finished with a 371 (109, 137, 125).
The Bucs host Fulton on Dec. 12.
GIRLS BOWLING
Fayetteville-Manlius 7, Oswego 0: Led by Sammy Estock’s 504 three-game series, the Fayetteville-Manlius varsity girls bowling team defeated Oswego 7-0 Monday at Lighthouse Lanes.
F-M won all three games (665-471, 569-499, 604-515) en route to the sweep.
The Bucs were led by Malia Upcraft’s three-game score of 414 (137, 132, 145) followed by Lillee Thompson’s 382 (102, 114, 166).
Rounding out the score for Oswego were Brianna Vooris (321-114, 109, 98), Ava Tonkin (239-80, 82, 77) and Katrianna Fronk (129-38, 62, 29).
Oswego takes on rival Fulton on Dec. 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pulaski 61, Mexico 48: The Mexico varsity boys basketball team fell on the road to Pulaski 61-48 on Monday.
Aaron McConnell had 22 points for the Blue Devils, posting five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Teigen Reiter tacked on 16 points with four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Rounding out the scoring were Robert Plyter (10), Nate Pello (8), Cameron Payne (3) and Mason Wallace (2).
No stats from Mexico were provided.
