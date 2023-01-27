Central Square 7, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys bowling team was swept by Central Square, 7-0, on Thursday.
The Redhawks won by game scores of 932-853, 1,026-796 and 980-806. Central Square won the overall match 2,938-2,455.
Zach Truell led Oswego with a three-game score of 557 (179, 168, 210).
Dominic Brace posted a 520 (179, 211, 130). Terrance Stock recorded a 485 (173, 122, 190).
Shiemal Boyde rolled a 448 (133, 159, 156) and Ben Braun tacked on a 398 (189, 112, 97). Jayden Martinez bowled a 384 (128, 136, 120).
MORE BOYS BOWLING
Auburn 7, Fulton 0: The Fulton boys bowling team was swept by Auburn, 7-0, on Thursday.
Auburn won by game scores of 854-495, 925-526 and 949-529. The Maroons won the overall match 2,545-1,550.
Mathew Brown led the Red Raiders with a three-game score of 444 (123, 141, 180). Mason Fuller was right behind with a 436 (172, 142, 122).
Sean Wright bowled a 349 (80, 141, 128). Nate Havens rolled a 321 (120, 102, 99).
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, Auburn 0: Hailey Payment rolled a 596 to lead the Fulton girls bowling team to a 7-0 sweep over Auburn on Thursday.
Fulton won by game scores of 954-480, 891-530 and 901-546. The Red Raiders won the overall match 2,300-1,556.
Payment’s 596 consisted of games of 184, 212 and 200. Addison Nichols recorded a 584 (236, 213, 135). Miranda Laws rolled a 582 (211, 161, 210). Linda Hartmann bowled a 538 (166, 177, 195).
Layne Arnold competed in the first game, posting a 157. Alex Wilcox competed in the second game, recording a 128. And Taryn Murphy bowled the third game, recording a 161.
BOYS HOCKEY
Oswego 6, Cicero-North Syracuse 3: The Oswego boys hockey team picked up a 6-3 win over Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday.
Oswego held a narrow 3-2 advantage after the opening period, and proceeded to shut out the Northstars in the second frame while adding a goal of its own to take a 4-2 lead. The Bucs recorded two more goals — including an empty-net goal — in the third period to secure the 6-3 victory.
Ian Cady exploded for five of the Bucs’ six goals. Parker Koproski rounded out Oswego’s scoring.
Duncan Baker, Lucas Bruns, Jacob Morse and Gavin Ruggio all recorded one assist.
In net, Tanner Palmitesso made 33 saves on 36 shots.
Ontario Bay 14, Fulton 5: A strong eight-goal first period for the Ontario Bay boys hockey team propelled it to a 14-5 win over Fulton on Thursday.
The Storm led 8-1 after the first period, then tacked on three more goals for a 11-2 lead after the second frame.
Both teams put up three goals in the final stanza, but Ontario Bay held on for the 14-5 win.
For Ontario Bay, Zach Blevins had six points (4 goals, 2 assists). Tucker Lyndacker tacked on five points (3 goals, 2 assists). Bryce Goodnough (1 goal, 3 assists), David Stern (3 goals, 1 assist), Eric Mashaw (1 goal, 1 assist), Owen Newton (1 goal, 1 assist) and Matteo Dalpe (2 assists) had multi-point nights as well.
Jacob Meirose scored a goal. Riley Ballou, Jake Amidon, Bradyn Walker, Mason Worns and Adam Pooler all recorded one assist each.
No goalie stats were provided.
For Fulton, Nicolai Tardibone had a five-point night (3 goals, 2 assists), followed by Daniel Devendorf’s four-point effort (2 goals, 2 assists). Trent Farrands also had a two-point night (2 assists).
Cuyler Penrod and John LaPlante both recorded assists.
In net, Bryce Alguire made 22 saves on 28 shots, and Alex Miller made eight saves on 16 shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hannibal 65, Homer 52: The Hannibal girls basketball team won its fourth consecutive game with a 65-52 win over Homer on Thursday.
The Trojans led 10-6 after the first frame, but Hannibal exploded for 22 points in the second quarter to tie the game 28-28 heading into halftime.
The Warriors held a narrow 46-43 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Hannibal limited Homer’s offense to just nine points, while scoring 19 points of its own, to coast to a 65-52 victory.
Samantha Emmons led Hannibal with 28 points, closely followed by Tenly Baker’s 23 points.
Olivia Kuc scored six points. Riley Somers and Mikayla Miner rounded out the Warriors’ scoring with four points apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Homer 59, Hannibal 48: Brady Kuc scored half of Hannibal’s points in the Warriors’ 59-48 loss to Homer on Thursday.
Homer held a 13-10 advantage after the opening quarter, but Hannibal clawed back to take a 28-27 lead going into halftime.
But the Trojans put up 14 points in the third quarter to hold onto a 41-38 lead. Homer limited Hannibal to just 10 points in the final quarter to secure a 59-48 win.
Outside of Kuc’s offensive output, Cole Hess put up nine points. Alexander Wilder recorded seven points. Noah Waldron recorded six points.
Michael Soper rounded out the Warriors’ scoring with two points.
Westhill 91, Mexico 42: The Mexico boys basketball team fell to a tough Westhill squad, 91-42, on Thursday in Westhill.
The Warriors got to work early, putting up 30 points in the opening quarter to take a 30-12 lead. Westhill scored 22 more in the second frame, leading 52-22 at halftime.
Another 20-point quarter from Westhill gave it a 72-38 advantage going into the final frame. Mexico was limited to just four points in the final quarter, ultimately falling 91-42.
Jackson LaParr had 12 points to lead Mexico. Mason Zych and Josiah Russell recorded 10 points each.
Wyatt Chamberlain had eight points.
Teajinn Ingersoll added six points. Brayden Mack and Malachi Forsthoffer tacked on two points each.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Oswego 81, Pulaski 64: The Oswego boys swimming and diving team posted eight first-place finishes — and exhibitioned the last three events — in its 81-64 win over Pulaski on Thursday.
Liam Sugar won the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:13.42. He also technically had the best time in the 100 breaststroke, posting a 1:19.38, but the Bucs exhibitioned the event.
In the 200 individual medley, Jack Canale-Giberson took the top spot with a 2:36.88.
Treyse Miller won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.89.
Elliot Newell claimed the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:14.08.
Quinten Denkenberger finished the 100 freestyle in 57.38 to take first place.
Shane Bond, in the 500 freestyle, won with a time of 5:48.26.
Even though the event was exhibitioned, Cooper Dawson finished the 100 backstroke in 1:07.80, claiming the top spot.
The 200 medley relay of Denkenberger, Miller, Newell and Canale-Giberson took the event with an overall time of 1:59.82.
Canale-Giberson, Sugar, Denkenberger and Miller also took the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay, clocking in at 1:47.15.
The exhibitioned 400 freestyle relay of Dylan Danseco, Jacob Barton, Miller and Bond won the event with a 4:02.33.
JD/CBA 99, Fulton 87: The Fulton swimming and diving team had six first-place finishes in its 99-87 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday.
Bryce Rogers won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.35.
T.J. Clayton took the top spot in the 100 butterfly with a 53.33.
Aidan Caples, in the 100 breaststroke, clocked in at 1:10.53 to win the event.
The 200 medley relay of Christopher Mandart, Clayton, Rogers and Logan Ames took the top spot with an overall time of 1:39.49.
The 200 freestyle relay of Mandart, Clayton, Ames and Rogers clocked in at 1:34.02 to win the event.
Brodie Snyder, Rose LaDue, Conner Klock and Caples, in the 400 freestyle relay, finished with an overall time of 3:57.43 to win the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.