Oswego bowling seniors

The Oswego boys and girls varsity bowling teams recognized the four senior members on Thursday before the match against Central Sqaure. The four senior bowlers, in the front row, from left, are Ben Braun, Terrance Stock, Jayden Martinez and Shiemal Boyde.

 Ben Grieco photo

Central Square 7, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys bowling team was swept by Central Square, 7-0, on Thursday.

The Redhawks won by game scores of 932-853, 1,026-796 and 980-806. Central Square won the overall match 2,938-2,455.

Recommended for you