Tommy Kirwan at Fulton

Oswego’s Tommy Kirwan (5) swings at a pitch during the Buc varsity baseball team’s game at Fulton earlier this season. Kirwan had four hits in Oswego’s 4-1 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

BASEBALL

Oswego 4, Jamesville-DeWitt 1: Oswego baseball pitcher Matt Krul pitched another complete game in the Bucs’ 4-1 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday.

Recommended for you