BASEBALL
Oswego 4, Jamesville-DeWitt 1: Oswego baseball pitcher Matt Krul pitched another complete game in the Bucs’ 4-1 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday.
While the Red Rams scored first in the opening inning, the Bucs scored a pair of runs in the fifth and a pair of runs in the seventh to secure the 4-1 victory.
Krul pitched all seven innings striking out nine batters, allowing three hits, one run and one walk. At the plate, Krul had two hits with two RBIs.
Tommy Kirwan recorded four hits including a double, scoring two runs. Owen Sincavage also had a pair of hits with a run scored. Owen Seubert singled twice with an RBI. Olyver Hoefer singled and scored a run.
The Bucs (3-6) are scheduled to play at Central Square on Thursday.
Carthage 4, Fulton 1: The Fulton baseball team fell 4-1 to host Carthage on Friday.
The Comets scored three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth frame to round out their scoring. The Red Raiders ruined the shutout with a one-run fifth inning.
At the plate, Nash Peterson led the Red Raiders with two singles. Will Patterson had a single and an RBI. Sam Cotton tacked on a hit and a run. Trent Farrands also had a hit.
Brock Tetro recorded the loss on the mound with three innings pitched. He had one strikeout, allowing four hits, three runs and one walk. Cotton saw two innings on the mound with one strikeout, allowing one hit and one walk. Dylan Sullivan threw one inning with a strikeout, allowing one hit, one run and two walks.
Fulton (2-5) is scheduled to play at Central Square Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Fulton 9, West Genesee 7: Mya Carroll and Carleigh Patterson both scored four goals in the Fulton girls lacrosse team’s 9-7 victory over West Genesee on Saturday.
No half scores were provided.
On top of the four goals, Carroll also tacked on an assist.
Alison Mainville rounded out the Red Raiders’ scoring. Geena Abbott tacked on two assists.
In net, Molly Evans made seven saves, allowing seven goals.
Fulton (7-1) is scheduled to play at Central Square on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
South Jefferson 5, Fulton 2: A three-run sixth inning for South Jefferson proved to be too much, and the Fulton softball team fell 5-2 on Friday.
The Spartans scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning before Fulton responded in the top of the sixth with a run. South Jefferson scored three more in the bottom of the sixth before the Red Raiders added another in the top of the seventh.
Ava Ditton recorded the lone hit for Fulton, a triple. Paityn Cali and Gracie Dempsey both scored a run.
Ditton also had an RBI, as did Abigail Somers. No pitching stats were provided.
Fulton (3-5) is scheduled to host Oswego on Wednesday.
Cato-Meridian 9, Hannibal 1: The Hannibal varsity softball team dropped its road game at Cato-Meridian on Friday, 9-1.
No inning-by-inning scores were provided.
Mikayla Miner scored the team’s lone run on a home run.
Ryan Dennison tacked on a single and a double. Tenly Baker and Eryka DeRocha both singled as well.
No pitching stats were provided.
Hannibal (5-4) is set to host Chittenango Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
East Syracuse-Minoa 6, Fulton 1: The Fulton boys tennis team dropped its match against East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday, 6-1. No individual scores were provided.
Mexico 4, LaFayette 1: The Mexico boys tennis team defeated LaFayette 4-1 on Friday. No individual scores were provided.
TRACK AND FIELD
Oswego boys
The Oswego boys outdoor track and field team took third place out of 20 teams at the Onondaga Invitational on Friday.
Moreno Fenty picked up a first-place finish for the Bucs in the triple jump with a personal-best jump of 43 feet, 10.5 inches. The 4 x 400-meter relay, which featured Kelwin Reyes, Jamee Ekman, Danny Dunn and Kieran Carter, also claimed first place with an overall time of 3:41.63.
Fenty also finished third in the 100m (11.57) while Reyes took third place in the 400m hurdles (1:02.58).
Reyes finished fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:12.31.
Fifth-place finishes for the Bucs included Andy Shaver in the 3,200m with a sectional-qualifying time of 10:50.19. Carter took fifth in the 400m (53.07). Dunn earned fifth in the 1,600m with a time of 4:52.66.
The 4 x 100m relay team of Tyler Beck, Anthony Beck, Ekman and Fenty earned fifth (no time provided).
Oswego girls
The Oswego girls outdoor track and field team finished seventh out of 20 teams at the Onondaga Invitational on Friday.
The 4 x 800-meter relay team of Annie Niger, Nashalis Reyes, Audrey Donovan and Tatum Winchek earned a first-place finish with an overall time of 11:10. The 4 x 400m relay team, which consisted of the same four runners, finished third (4:34).
Individually, Niger finished fifth in the 800m with a time of 3:31.
For the field events, Riley King claimed third in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 8 inches. In the discus, King earned fourth (84’8”).
Fulton boys
The Fulton boys outdoor track and field team competed at the Chittenango Invitational on Saturday.
Cory Hyman earned the Red Raiders’ lone points, taking fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles (17.65).
Fulton girls
The Fulton girls outdoor track and field team also competed at the Chittenango Invitational on Saturday.
The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Sydney Sachel, Solange Catano-Matip, Luna Catano-Matip and Olivia Hendrickson finished sixth with an overall time of 53.55.
In the 800m, Audrina Horton finished fifth, clocking in at 2:29.30.
Hendrickson earned third in the high jump, clearing a height of 4 feet, 10 inches.
Mexico girls
The Mexico girls outdoor track and field team took on the Onondaga Invitational on Friday.
Giana Cutuli earned a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in at 1:14.83.
In the 200m, Madison Poissant finished fifth with a time of 28.74.
The Tigers’ 4 x 100m relay of Dominique Bentley, Poissant, Grace O’Gorman and Cutuli claimed third with an overall time of 53.66.
O’Gorman claimed the crown in the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 2 inches. Olivia DeStevens finished fifth in the event with a distance of 15 feet, 0.5 inches.
Morgan Betchel finished in a tie for second in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches.
Mexico boys
The Mexico boys outdoor track and field team competed at the Chittenango Invitational on Saturday.
Jackson LaParr finished fifth overall in the pentathlon with a final score of 2,295 points. For his individual events he finished 12th in the 110-meter hurdles (19.52), fourth in the high jump (1.65 meters), 12th in the shot put (8.56 meters), third in the long jump (5.66 meters) and seventh in the 1,500m (5:12.71).
Ethan Becker finished fourth in the 800m (2:03.21).
Aiden Barriger finished in a tie for sixth in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.