Hannibal 56, Williamson 38: The Hannibal girls basketball team won its third consecutive game with a 56-38 win over Williamson on Monday.
The Warriors jumped out to an early 22-10 lead after the first quarter, followed by a 15-point second quarter to take a 37-18 advantage into halftime.
With another 19 points in the third frame, the Warriors led 56-30. Hannibal was shut out in the final stanza, but limited Williamson to eight points to hold on for the 56-38 win.
Tenley Baker scored more than half of Hannibal’s points, recording a career-high 32 points for the Warriors. Samantha Emmons recorded 14 points.
Kiley Emmons tacked on four points. Sophia Salladin, Riley Somers and Olivia Kuc scored two points apiece to round out Hannibal’s scoring.
GIRLS BOWLING
Oswego 7, Syracuse City 0: The Oswego girls bowling team swept Syracuse City, 7-0, on Monday.
Oswego won by games of 562-446, 628-418 and 529-417. The Bucs won the overall match 1,719-1,281.
Ava Tonkin led the Bucs with a three-game score of 437 (167, 164, 106). Malia Upcraft rolled a 366 (132, 134, 100) followed by Katrianna Fronk’s 319 (98, 119, 102). Coach Mark Koskowski noted both Tonkin and Fronk rolled personal bests.
Lillee Thompson added a 314 (92, 108, 114) and Bri Vooris tacked on a 283 (73, 103, 107).
Fulton 7, Cortland 0: Miranda Laws recorded a team-high 590 (225, 216, 149) to lead the Fulton girls bowling team to a 7-0 sweep over Cortland on Monday.
Fulton won by game scores of 1,039-872, 1,032-886 and 987-950. The Red Raiders won the overall match 3,058-2,708.
Addison Nichols bowled a 581 (193, 213, 172), followed by Hailey Payment’s 570 (191, 177, 202). Linda Hartmann contributed a 416 (145, 136, 135).
Layne Arnold competed in the first and second games for Fulton, posting a 276 (144, 132). Alex Wilcox bowled in the second and third games, recording a 336 (158, 178). Taryn Murphy competed in the first and third games, rolling a 289 (138, 151).
BOYS BOWLING
Oswego 5, Syracuse City 2: Shiemal Boyde bowled a team-high 572 to lead the Oswego boys bowling team to a 5-2 win over Syracuse City on Monday.
The Bucs won the first and second games by scores of 809-678 and 803-708. Syracuse won the third game 757-739, but Oswego won the overall match 2,351-2,143.
Boyde’s 572 consisted of games of 191, 204 and 177 — the 204 being Oswego’s high game score, as well.
Cayden Carpenter rolled a 470 (164, 149, 157) followed by a 442 from Zach Truell (134, 149, 159). Jayden Martinez added a 422 (166, 133, 123) and Dominic Brace contributed a 421 (130, 168, 123).
Terrance Stock rounded out the team’s score with a 389 (154, 131, 104).
