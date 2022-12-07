Hannibal 70, Syracuse West 36: Hannibal improved to 3-1 on the season with a dominating victory over Syracuse West on Tuesday. The Warriors had a huge 27-point second quarter leading to the big win.

Tenley Baker (24) and Samantha Emmons (22) had over 20-point-plus nights, while Emmons also tacked on five rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. Baker added six steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Recommended for you