Hannibal 70, Syracuse West 36: Hannibal improved to 3-1 on the season with a dominating victory over Syracuse West on Tuesday. The Warriors had a huge 27-point second quarter leading to the big win.
Tenley Baker (24) and Samantha Emmons (22) had over 20-point-plus nights, while Emmons also tacked on five rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. Baker added six steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Olivia Kuc (10), Kiley Emmons (6), Sophia Salladin (6) and Layla Emmons (2).
East Syracuse-Minoa 42, Fulton 37: After leading by just one point at halftime, East Syracuse-Minoa squeaked out a five-point win over Fulton Tuesday thanks to a 17-point fourth quarter.
Grace Clary led the Red Raiders with 12 points, followed by Bella Maliszewski, Kayla McCraith and Carleigh Patterson, who had five points each.
Madison Baum (4), Alison Mainville (2), Leanna Rupert (2) and Laura Bartlett (2) rounded out the scoring for Fulton.
SWIMMING
Oswego 90, Weedsport 79 / Auburn 99, Oswego 75: The Oswego varsity boys swimming and diving team split a tri-meet at Weedsport on Tuesday, defeating the Warriors but falling to Auburn.
Posting dual first-place finishes (defeating both Auburn and Weedsport swimmers) were Treyse Miller in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.11) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.48), Shane Bond in the 50-yard freestyle (24.07), and Adam Greene in the six-dive event (155.50).
The 200-yard medley relay, consisting of Jack Canale-Giberson, Miller, Cooper Dawson and Bond, also swept both teams with a time of 2:00.99.
Fulton 109, Cicero-North Syracuse 72: The Red Raiders posted a first-place finish in 10 events in their victory over Cicero-North Syracuse Tuesday.
Swimmers taking multiple first places were Bryce Rogers in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.72) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.98), and T.J. Clayton in the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.44) and the 100-yard butterfly (54.43).
Will Patterson took first in the six-dive event (207.35), with Christopher Mandart claiming the top spot in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.47). Aidan Caples posted a 1:12.41 to take first in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Fulton also won all three relays. Mandart, Clayton, Rogers and Logan Ames won the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.55).
Caples, Rose LaDue, Conner Klock and Braeden LaDue won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:45.86.
Mandart, Clayton, Ames and Rogers also won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:33.12).
Mexico 105, Syracuse City-Westhill 73: The Tigers posted nine victories in their swimming and diving victory over Syracuse City-Westhill on Tuesday.
John Rice won two individual events: the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.42) and the 100-yard freestyle (57.51).
Also posting first-place finishes were Bill Mills in the 50-yard freestyle (23.50), Andrew Harriger in the six-dive event (221.10), Alex Marthia in the 500-yard freestyle (6:27.63) and Stefano Magro in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.84).
Magro, Marthia, Mills and Aiden DeGroff won the 200-yard medley relay (1:55.61), while Martia, Magro, Rice and Mills took the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.10). Luke Kinsey, Aiden Bartlett, Daniel Gagnier and Rice won the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:36.10).
Truman Remenicky, who competes as an independent from Central Square, posted a 271.00 in the six-dive event.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mohawk Valley 4, Fulton 3: Mohawk Valley topped the Red Raiders 4-3 in Fulton Tuesday. No individual stats from the game were provided.
Liverpool 6, Ontario Bay 4: Jake Amidon (2 goals) and David Stern (2 assists) had multi-point nights in the Ontario Bay boys hockey team’s 6-4 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday.
Rounding out the scoring were Riley Ballou and Zach Blevins, who each scored a goal. Tyler Brown and Codie Mashaw recorded assists.
In net, Collin Bennett played 30 minutes, allowing five goals on 20 shots. Aiden Terry played 21 minutes, making five saves and allowing one goal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Syracuse ITC 69, Hannibal 58: Led by Tyquanne Harris’s 27 points, Syracuse ITC topped Hannibal 69-58 on Tuesday.
No stats from Hannibal were provided by press time.
BOYS BOWLING
Baldwinsville 7, Fulton 0: Baldwinsville’s Scott Ritcey bowled a three-game 579 to lead the Bees to a 7-0 sweep over Fulton Tuesday.
Ritcey’s series (234, 172, 173) was followed by Charles Richards (551-180, 200, 171). Zenon Gasiorowski bowled a two-game score of 336 (191, 145).
No scores from Fulton were provided by press time.
GIRLS BOWLING
Baldwinsville 5, Fulton 2: All six Red Raider bowlers posted at least a 500 series scores in Fulton’s 5-2 loss to Baldwinsville on Tuesday.
Leading the charge was Addison Nichols, who had a three-game score of 615 (224, 204, 187). She was closely followed by Hailey Payment (575-201, 194, 180) and Alex Wilcox (566-213, 213, 140).
Also competing for Fulton were Layne Arnold (518-179, 190, 149), Taryn Murphy (514-192, 172, 150) and Linda Hartmann (509-155, 216, 138).
