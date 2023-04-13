BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Jamesville-DeWitt 107, Oswego 34 / Central Square 74, Oswego 63: The Oswego boys track and field team opened its home season with a tri-meet against Jamesville-DeWitt and Central Square.
Oswego fell to J-D, 107-34, and to Central Square, 74-63.
“Although the score did not end in the Bucs’ favor, there were plenty of accomplishments to celebrate,” coach Jeff Gordon said.
Moreno Fenty tallied 20 points for the Bucs, taking first place in the 100-meter dash, setting a personal best of 10.9 seconds. He also took first in the 200m (23.3 seconds) with another personal record. Fenty claimed the crown in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 1 inch.
Jamee Eckman had a personal record in the 110m hurdles (18.7) and 400m hurdles (1:07.1).
Daniel Dunn finished the 1,600m in 4:55. Andrew Shaver finished in 5:26.
Kelwin Reyes also set a personal best in the 400m hurdles (1:05.4). Also in the 400m hurdles, Adam Jaskula had a personal best 1:06.
Kieran Carter completed the 400m in 55.2 seconds.
In the 800m, Elijah LaNigra clocked in at 2:26, and in the 3,200m, Brodie Wood finished in 12:24.
For field events, Logan Duval had a discus throw of 103 feet, 2 inches; a shot put distance of 35 feet, and a height of 7 feet in the pole vault. Nathan Freebern also had a height of 7 feet in the pole vault.
Aidan Evans cleared a height of 5 feet in the high jump.
Oswego hosts East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday in its final home meet of the season, where the Bucs will also celebrate their 11 seniors.
Fulton 69, Cortland 62: The Fulton boys track and field team defeated Cortland, 69-62, on Wednesday.
First-place finishes for the Red Raiders included: Cory Hyman (110-meter hurdles, 17.9; 400m hurdles, 1:14.60), Tyler Mills (100m, 11.20; triple jump, 18’5”), Tyler Ingersoll (400m, 57.70), Ethan DePoint (800m, 2:19.50),
Dykel Ruscitto (200m, 24.90) and Ethan Demars (3,200m, 17:20).
Fulton travels to Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday.
Chittenango 93, Mexico 47: The Mexico boys track and field team fell to Chittenango, 93-47, on Wednesday.
First-place finishers for Mexico included: Ethan Becker (800-meter, 2:06), Jackson LaParr (high jump, 5’6”; triple jump, 39’1.5”) and Aiden Barriger (pole vault, 9’).
The Tigers host Phoenix on Wednesday.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Central Square 72, Oswego 69: The Oswego girls track and field team had its 2023 home opener on Wednesday, falling 72-69 to Central Square.
“Although the score did not end in the Bucs favor, there were plenty of accomplishments to celebrate,” coach Kristina Taylor said.
Both the 4 x 800-meter relay and 4 x 400m relay picked up first-place victories.
The former, which consisted of Nashalies Reyes, Tatum Winchek, Audrey Donovan and Anne Niger, finished with an overall time of 10:53. The latter, which consisted of Donovan, Winchek, Niger and Nola Blum, clocked in at 4:26.
Individually, Riley King finished second in the 100m hurdles (19.00), and took the crown in the shot put (30 feet, 2 inches) and discus (92 feet, 5 inches).
Niger claimed first in the 400m (1:04.8) and second in the 800m (2:44.6).
Also in the 100m hurdles, Teagan Roy finished third with a time of 19.8. Roy also finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 23 feet, 1 inch. She claimed first place in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.
In the 400m, Donovan took second with a time of 1:06.4.
Winchek, in the 1,500m, finished second with a time of 5:42. Maddie Shaver finished third in the event, clocking in at 6:15. Winchek also took first in the 400m hurdles (1:14).
Blum took third place in the 400m (1:07.1) and second in the 200m (30.2).
Tori Blakely finished the 400m hurdles in 1:27.3 to take third place.
Also in the 200m, Chelsea Storms finished third, clocking in at 30.7 seconds.
Laura Bennett finished third in the 3,000m with a time of 13:16.
Alyssa Lofstrom finished third in the shot put (22 feet, 9 inches) and second in the discus (56 feet, 8 inches).
Niah Evans took third in the discus (54 feet, 3 inches).
In the long jump, Mackenzie Mulcahey claimed third with a distance of 11 feet, 5 inches.
Keziah Angeleri finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 25 feet, 10 inches. She also claimed third in the pole vault with a height of 6 feet.
Oswego hosts East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday.
Fulton 97, Cortland 41: The Fulton girls track and field team picked up a 97-41 win over Cortland on Wednesday.
First-place finishers for the Red Raiders included: Audrina Horton (1,500-meter, 5:45.10; 800m, 2:45), Ava Demars (400m, 1:09.10), Olivia Hendrickson (200m, 28.10; high jump, 4’10”), Joslyn Cantine (3,000m, 13:51), Liliana Thompson (discus, 60’8”) and Marissa Crofoot (shot put, 22’3.75”).
Fulton travels to Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday.
Chittenango 81, Mexico 51: The Mexico girls track and field team fell to host Chittenango on Wednesday, 81-51.
First-place finishers for Mexico included: Allie Poissant (100-meter, 13.6; 200m, 27.6) and Adria Ariola (high jump, 4’6”).
The Tigers host Phoenix on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Cicero-North Syracuse 7, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys tennis team was swept, 7-0, by Cicero-North Syracuse on Wednesday in Oswego.
In first doubles, Ben Braun and Lucas Maniccia did win the first of three sets, 6-4, against Matthew Jordan and Ryan Kiel.
The Bucs (0-1) travel to Cortland today.
Homer 3, Mexico 2: The Mexico boys tennis team fell in a tight 3-2 match against Homer on Wednesday.
No individual scores or results were provided.
The Tigers (0-1) travel to Marcellus today.
FROM TUESDAY
GIRLS LACROSSE
Westhill 23, Mexico 3: The Mexico girls lacrosse team dropped its second game of the season against a tough Westhill squad, 23-3, on Tuesday.
No individual stats were provided by press time.
See missing scores or results? Make sure to email Sports Editor Ben Grieco at bgrieco@palltimes.com to make the next varsity roundup.
