Tynan shines as Oswego golf closes out regular season with loss to J-D

JAMESVILLE — The Oswego varsity girls golf team finished off the regular season on Tuesday with a match against Jamesville-DeWitt at Butternut Creek. Situated in Jamesville, the course consists of all par-threes.
Just off of Route 481 South, Butternut Creek offers golfers a chance to hone their iron skills and then work out their kinks afterward on the extensive driving range and hitting and chipping areas. Butternut is also home to the Syracuse First Tee which offers young and new golfers a chance to play and learn the game of golf in a safe, friendly environment with the help of teaching professionals and coaches.
On Tuesday, Oswego played well, but lost to the home team by a final count of 152 to 191. Sophomore starter Ciarrah Tynan closed out the regular season strongly, shooting a team low score of 41 and securing her second birdie of the season when she holed a pitch shot from 25 yards in front of the fifth green.
“After bouncing hard once, the ball hit the middle of the flagstick and disappeared,” recalled a smiling Ciarrah after the round.
With this closing round of 41, Tynan, along with teammate Catherine Callen have both qualified for sectionals which will take place on Tuesday of next week. The top nine individual scores at Kanon Valley Country Club will qualify for state play in early June.
“For most of the girls on this year’s squad, this year was all about building experience,” said head Coach Dan Rose. “I wanted to give everyone some varsity match experience and get them thinking about the game in positive ways. I think we accomplished what we set out to do at the start of the year.”
Oswego has four wins and many memories to take away from the 2022 season.
Any girls interested in playing for the Lady Bucs in the 2023 season, can register using Family ID when registration opens for the spring season. Email Coach Rose for more information - drose@oswego.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.