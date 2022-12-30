Varsity roundup: Oswego boys swimming and diving falls to F-M
Fayetteville-Manlius 94, Oswego 81: The Fayetteville-Manlius boys swimming and diving team took the overall meet 94-81, but Oswego did finish with a few first-place finishes.
Adam Greene, in the six-dive event, took first place with a score of 155.10.
The 200-yard freestyle relay of Treyse Miller, Quinten Denkenberger, Cooper Dawson and Shane Bond won with a time of 1:44.74.
Denkenberger also won the 100 backstroke (1:11.40). Miller won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.77).
Denkenberger, Dawson, Miller and Bond also won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:56.60.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 50, Hannibal 34: Noah Waldron led the Hannibal boys basketball team with 11 points, but the Warriors ultimately fell to Jordan-Elbridge 50-34 on Thursday.
J-E took an early 17-10 lead after the first quarter, followed by a 29-15 advantage at halftime. The Eagles boasted a 36-19 lead going into the fourth quarter. Hannibal scored 15 points in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough to climb back.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Gavin Griffin and Brady Kuc, who recorded seven points each.
Cole Hess tacked on four points. Michael Soper and Alexander Wilder added two points each. James Moore had a point.
Oswego, Hannibal compete at Westhill Invy
SYRACUSE — Both the Oswego and Hannibal varsity boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Westhill Invitational on Wednesday.
Here are the top-10 finishers for both teams.
OSWEGO
The girls 4 x 400-meter relay of Noladia Blum, Audrey Donovan, Anne Niger and Nashalis Reyes finished in fourth place with a time of 4:41.54.
The boys 4 x 400 relay of Jamee Eckman, Kieran Carter, Elijah LaNigra and Anthony Burke took 10th place, finishing in 4:13.51.
The girls shuttle hurdles relay — featuring Torianne Blakeley, Riley King, Teagan Roy and Stephanie Sprague — came in seventh place, finishing with a time of 45.34.
Monae Fenty took seventh place in the girls shot put (28 feet, 7 inches) and King finished just behind her in eighth place (27 feet, 4 inches).
King took fourth in the girls weight throw, with a distance of 36 feet, 5 inches.
Anthony Burke took eighth in the boys triple jump with a jump of 33 feet, 5 inches.
HANNIBAL
In the girls 55-meter hurdles, Lena Turaj finished fifth with a time of 9.49 seconds.
The boys 4 x 400 relay of Alex Hall, Quinlan Horn, Cameron McNeil and Alex Scott took ninth place (4:12.38).
Noah Melita finished third in the boys 1,600, crossing the finish line at 4:48.59.
Milina Marchenko took third in the girls high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). Hall finished eighth in the boys high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).
In the girls triple jump, Turaj finished ninth with a distance of 30 feet.
