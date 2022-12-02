Two minute drill: Varsity roundup, local bowling scores Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Varsity roundup: Buc hockey team skates past Clinton, 7-5Brayden Miller scored three goals and added an assist to help Oswego defeat Clinton 7-5 in varsity boys hockey action on Thursday at Crisafulli Rink.Ian Cady had two goals and an assist for the Bucs. Gavin Ruggio and Lucas Bruns each scored a goal, and Louis Roman and Jacob Morse contributed an assist each. In goal for Oswego, Riley Wallace made 46 saves.Caden Hinderling notched two goals for Clinton.GIRLS BASKETBALLHannibal 51, Tully 31: Getting 25 points from Tenly Baker and 17 from Samantha Emmons, Hannibal beat Tully on Thursday. Baker connected on five 3-pointers.Kiley Emmons added five points for the Warriors.Grace McKenna topped Tully with 13 points. BOWLING SCORESWINNING EDGE11/30High score: Vanessa Thibault (554-204, 197, 153).Others: Tiffany Phelps (532-160, 216, 156), Jackie Coon (511-143, 166, 202), Kelly Guernsey (502-188, 169, 145), Jaime Ingersoll (501-194, 170, 137), Heather Peterson (500-147, 207, 146), Della Daniels (465-144, 162, 159), Theresa Graham (460-150, 135, 175), Deziray Pallotta (454-168, 126, 160). FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED11/25High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (579-232, 185, 162). Others: Jacquie Taylor (536-130, 217, 189), Sara Mills (493-184, 150, 159), Sherri Cordone (466-154, 161, 151).High men’s score: Greg Hartranft (628-262, 187, 179). Others: Mat Lamb (625-214, 168, 243), Greg Distin (613-214, 218, 181), Bobby Paternoster (583-192, 201, 190), Mark Alton (580-159, 215, 206), Jonne Harvey (570-213, 158, 199), Jim Warren (564-161, 214, 189), Logan Diefenbacher (562-199, 166, 197), Karl Broman (534-169, 168, 197), Dave Brinkerhoff (516-173, 173, 170), Matt Hall (483-179, 164, 140). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Anthony Waldron back in court Santa to ‘slow roll’ in Port City today, Saturday Technical difficulties with COVID-19 self-reporting online portal now resolved Scriber gives presentation on economic sustainability County receives state grant to add probation officers focused on women ABC exec to speak at December commencement Latest e-Edition December 2, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesScriba apartment building a ‘total loss’The Oswego tree lighting celebration is SaturdayNew owners take over Blue Moon GrillJaye Furlong O’BrienJames Kenneth Thompson Jr.Sheila Eileen ToddAnn M. EarlLyle CooperFulton varsity boys basketball team opens season WednesdayAssistant Oswego fire chief appointed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
