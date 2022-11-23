Varsity roundup: Buc boys hockey drops season-opening game
The Oswego varsity boys hockey team opened its regular season on Tuesday with a 6-0 loss on the road to West Genesee.
William Schneid scored three goals for the Wildcats. Goalies Luke Beck and Elliot Kawa combined for nine saves.
Oswego goalie Riley Wallace made 31 saves.
Oswego’s next game is at home against Clinton at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Crisafulli Rink.
GIRLS BOWLING
CNS 7, Oswego 0: Malia Upcraft topped Oswego with a 415 series on games of 127, 146, and 142.
Other leaders for the Bucs were Lillee Thompson (392 series, 135 high game), Ava Tonkin (315-148), and Brianna Vooris (280-102).
BOYS BOWLING
CNS 7, Oswego 0: Cayden Carpenter rolled a 436 series to lead Oswego. His high game was a 155.
Other leaders for the Buccaneer bowlers were Elijah Durval (420 series, 143 high game), Jayden Martinez (378-133), and Shiemal Boyde (374-139).
Nazareth beats Lakers in men’s basketball
ROCHESTER — The Oswego State men’s basketball team lost to host Nazareth 80-77 on Tuesday.
It was the first loss of the season for the Lakers (3-1). Nazareth is 4-1 overall.
The Lakers missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
Jamal Achille canned 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lakers. Devin Green scored 20 points and also had seven boards.
Other leaders for the Lakers included Cartier Bowman (14 points, 3 rebounds), Jeremiah Sparks (12 points, 9 rebounds), and Ahkee Anderson (5 points, 3 assists).
Jaylen Savage paced the Golden Flyers with 24 points, and Jonathan Park recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Haggard scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
Fulton’s Jack Broderick scored four points for the Flyers.
After the Lakers got the first basket of the night, Nazareth went on an 8-0 run.
Oswego State rallied to tie it.
At the midway point of the first half, Nazareth pulled away from the Lakers. The Flyers led 46-32 at halftime.
Oswego State committed seven turnovers in the first half, allowing the Flyers to score 11 points off those turnovers.
Nazareth shot 58.1% from the field in the opening half and got 20 points from its reserves.
Oswego State erased the 14-point deficit in the first seven minutes of the second half. Staying hot, the Lakers established an eight-point lead with nine minutes to go.
Nazareth trailed 75-69 with 4:11 left, but climbed back as the Lakers missed 10 of their last 12 shots.
Oswego State will host Fredonia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
