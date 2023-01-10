OSWEGO — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team started its six-game homestand with a convincing 40-16 win over East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday.
An early 16-1 lead after the first quarter allowed the Bucs to cruise from there.
Coach Ryan Lavner noted strong offensive showings from eighth-graders Deysha Cruz and Giada Pezzlo, who scored 22 and 16 points respectively.
Lavner also called the game a “terrific response” after the Bucs’ last game where they “were on the wrong end of a blowout.”
“We had a fairly big gap in our schedule that allowed us ample practice time to refine some of the basic things we don’t always do well in a game situation,” Lavner said. “I liked the way we moved the ball against the zone with the pass, and not trying to dribble through until the gaps were opened up.”
Katie Franklin scored a bucket to round out Oswego’s scoring.
The Bucs hosted Auburn on Tuesday.
Fulton shuts out Oswego’s Good Guys Barbershop Mite team
OSWEGO — The Fulton Raiders shut out the Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association, 6-0, on Sunday.
Tyson Breitbeck “worked hard defending the goal” against the Raiders, coaches said.
Robbie Ditmar and Owen Stoughtenger both scored a pair of goals, and Dominic Christie and Callen Kent rounded out the scoring with one goal each. Fulton goaltender Jack Illardi stopped all 14 shots from the Bucs.
