Two Minute Drill: Oswego JV girls basketball falls; Buc boys modified hoops wins Dec 14, 2022

Buc JV girls basketball falls to Whitesboro

WHITESBORO — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell 38-27 at Whitesboro on Tuesday.

The Warriors jumped out to a fast 8-0 lead over the Bucs, but from there, "it was a tightly contested game," coach Ryan Lavner said. Oswego eventually cut the lead to just two points. Whitesboro pulled away in the fourth quarter with full-court pressure that forced turnovers and resulted in "easy layups," Lavner said.

"We had to regroup (after) going down 8-0 early, and the girls did a good job of responding from there," Lavner said. "I was proud of the way we finally put together 32 minutes tonight."

Lavner noted that only six players were available to compete in the contest, with a lot of girls "playing out of position," he said.

"There were simple mistakes we made, but we stayed resilient and continued to fight," Lavner said.

Deysha Cruz led Oswego with 14 points. Giada Pezzlo added nine points. Katie Franklin and Olivia Garafolo contributed two points each.

Oswego travels to Cortland Thursday.

Oswego modified boys hoops routs Central Square

OSWEGO — Ed Kuzawski scored a team-high 18 points to led the Oswego modified boys (white) basketball team to a 52-20 rout over Central Square on Tuesday.

Coach Brad Shannon noted that Oswego led the entire contest.

Luke Braun and Luis Correa both added seven points each. Mike Kenyon tacked on six points. Samuel Arthur recorded four points, and Wilson Metcalf posted three points.

Shawn Cloonan, August Babcock and Blake Vooris each added two points.

Oswego (4-2) hosted Nottingham on Wednesday, and takes on Corcoran Thursday.
