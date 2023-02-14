Mexico girls hoops falls to Marcellus
MEXICO — The Marcellus varsity girls basketball team topped Mexico 51-34 on Monday in the Tigers’ last game of the regular season.
No quarter scores were provided by press time.
Anyssia Ingersoll led the Tigers with 13 points in the contest. Allie Poissant recorded eight points. Adriana DiManto tacked on seven points.
Giana Cutuli contributed six points. Caprice Cutuli rounded out the scoring with one point.
Strong first half propels Marcellus over Mexico boys basketball
MARCELLUS — Behind a 21-point first quarter, the Marcellus varsity boys basketball team went on to a 78-39 rout over Mexico on Monday.
The Mustangs stormed out to an early 21-4 lead after the first quarter, and then took a 44-15 advantage into halftime.
Marcellus recorded another 20-plus-point third quarter, and Mexico trailed 66-27 going into the final frame.
Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth stanza, but the Mustangs coasted to a 78-39 victory over the Tigers.
Jackson LaParr led Mexico with 11 points. Brayden Mack recorded nine points. Malachi Forsthoffer, Wyatt Chamberlain and Mason Zemotel all tacked on four points.
Carter Robert scored three points. Rashad Bigelow and Mason Zych contributed two points each.
Oswego JV girls basketball falls to Chittenango in nail-biter
OSWEGO — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team closed out its season with a tight 30-29 loss to Chittenango on Monday.
Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said the game was full of ties and lead changes, and neither team could create any large gap of separation. The Bucs had a chance to win it in the final seconds of the contest, but were not able to get a shot off.
“Losing this game was a tough pill to swallow, but these are the games that are fun to play in and ones you can learn the most from,” Lavner said. “There was only one other game we played this entire season that finished within seven points, so we are not an experienced team in close games.”
Lavner noted Oswego got in foul trouble early that sent the Bears to the charity stripe often which impacted the Bucs’ “focus and changed (their) defensive aggression.”
“We got robotic in our press break instead of trying to take what the defense was giving us,” Lavner said. “Regardless, we had a chance to win late and that is what we want to set ourselves up for.”
Leading scoring for the Bucs was Deysha Cruz with 15 points. Giada Pezzlo tacked on six points. Katie Franklin recorded four points. Madison Casaletta and Lylah Lukowski both scored two points.
Oswego finishes its season with a 4-15 record.
“This team played hard as they have done all season. There have been tremendous improvements from these players both individually and as a team,” Lavner said. “We fought through some adverse situations throughout the season but I could not be more proud of the continued progress from this team.”
