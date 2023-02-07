Varsity roundup: Mexico girls hoops routs Solvay
Mexico 51, Solvay 18: The Mexico girls basketball team limited Solvay’s offense heavily in the Tigers’ 51-18 win over the Bearcats on Monday.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 6:42 pm
It was initially a tight game after the first quarter with Mexico leading 10-8. The Tigers brought a 15-10 advantage into halftime.
But a 21-point third quarter for Mexico — while limiting Solvay to just three points — put the Tigers on top 36-13 going into the final frame.
Solvay mustered just five points in the final quarter, allowing Mexico to secure the 51-18 victory.
Anyssia Ingersoll led the Tigers with 22 points. Ella Blunt recorded eight points. Ella McCoy tacked on six points. Emma Lawler recorded four points.
The stats provided were incomplete.
Oswego JV girls basketball falls to J-D
DEWITT — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell 53-31 to Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday.
Both teams came out firing in the opening half, but J-D led 33-21 going into the third quarter.
Oswego coach Ryan Lavner noted the Bucs’ improvement from the first time they played the Red Rams.
“We did a much better job of ball screening, using the screen and getting ball movement to create scoring opportunities,” he said. “J-D moves the ball well offensively and they converted on a lot of second-chance points. I thought we played much better this game than we did the first time around even though the score did not reflect that.”
Giada Pezzlo led Oswego with 15 points, closely followed by Deysha Cruz’s 14 points. Katie Franklin added two points.
Oswego (4-13) travels to Fulton on Friday.
Buc modified girls basketball tops ESM
EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego girls modified (white) basketball team rallied to defeat East Syracuse-Minoa on Monday, 38-36.
The Bucs trailed by five points at the half. But Abby Ohnmacht converted two key 3-pointers in the final frame to secure the win for Oswego.
Kaelyn Bond led all scorers with 13 points. Ohnmacht finished the night with 12 points.
Brenna Cazolli tacked on seven points. Madisyn Wilson and Danastiy Griffen also scored for the Bucs.
Oswego (1-2) hosts Central Square on Thursday.
