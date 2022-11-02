Oswego State spikers fall to Geneseo in the opening round of the SUNYAC playoffs
GENESEO — The Oswego State women’s volleyball team lost at Geneseo 3-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the SUNY Athletic Conference Tournament.
Geneseo won by game scores of 25-17, 25-18, and 25-20.
The Knights improved to 12-11 overall. Oswego State finished its season at 17-11 overall.
Leading Oswego State in kills were Georgia Farry (11), Emma Fiorentine (8), and Sydney Chiffriller (6).
McKenna Corbin tallied 29 assists and 14 digs.
Grace Taylor led the Lakers in aces with three.
Geneseo advances to play a semifinal match Friday at Cortland.
The other semifinal will have New Paltz facing Brockport.
The SUNYAC championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
Phoenix volleyball team drops Section III playoff contest
CAZENOVIA — The Phoenix varsity girls volleyball team lost 3-0 to Cazenovia on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Section III Class C playoffs.
Second-seeded Cazenovia (14-3) won by game scores of 25-22, 25-7, and 26-24.
Third-seeded Phoenix finished its season with an overall record of 10-7.
Cazenovia will play in the championship match at 4 p.m. Saturday at Chittenango High School against the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Skaneateles and fourth-seeded Solvay. That semifinal match is scheduled for today.
Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones is named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University star linebacker and defensive captain Mikel Jones has been named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Fifteen FBS players made the cut to be a semifinalist.
The finalists for the award will be named on Nov. 21 by the committee.
Jones leads the Orange football team in tackles (69) for a unit that leads the ACC and ranks 16th nationally in total defense.
He also ranks third on the team with three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
Additionally, he has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the season.
Syracuse’s next game is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburgh. The game will air on the ACC Network.
