Laker icemen get SUNYAC honors
OSWEGO — Shane Bull and Cal Schell of the Oswego State men’s hockey team have earned weekly honors from the SUNY Athletic Conference.
Bull was named the SUNYAC Player of the Week. Schell was named SUNYAC Goalie of the Week.
Bull, normally a forward, took on the role of defender in the game against Plattsburgh. The Brooklin, Ontario native added to his points total over the weekend in the Lakers’ annual Whiteout Weekend. Against Plattsburgh, Bull scored Oswego State’s third goal, bringing his season points total to three as a defender. Bull continued creating offensive threats on Saturday against Potsdam with two goals and an assist.
Bull now is tied for the team lead in points with Connor Sleeth (6).
Freshman goaltender Schell performed well in his inaugural Whiteout Weekend for the Lakers. With 78:57 minutes played on the weekend, the Burlington, Ontario native allowed just one goal and made 37 saves. He had a save percentage of .974 on the weekend. Schell has a 2-0 record and a goals-against average of 0.76.
The Lakers (2-0 SUNYAC, 3-1 overall) will play their next game at 7 p.m. Friday at Cortland.
Corbin, Munski are named Oswego State Athletes of the Month
OSWEGO — McKenna Corbin of the volleyball team and Caleb Munski of the men’s soccer team have been named the Oswego State Athletes of the Month for October.
Corbin led the SUNY Athletic Conference in assists this season with 792. The Kirkwood native set personal bests in games played (96), hitting percentage, and assists (792). She was also fourth in the conference in aces and assists per game.
Munski set Oswego State records for games started and minutes played. The senior defender finished his career at Oswego State with 6,070 minutes played and 66 games played.
Grygas wrestles to tourney title at Ithaca
ITHACA — The Oswego State wrestling team placed seventh at the Ithaca Tournament held over the weekend.
The Lakers’ Charlie Grygas won the 174-pound weight class, closing his championship effort with a 9-5 decision over Castleton’s Cooper Fleming.
In the 149-pound weight class, Tyler Rossini took second place overall, falling by decision (7-1) in the weight class title match.
Bryce Smith took second at 184 pounds. Smith was defeated in the title match by fall in 2:42.
In the 125-pound weight class, Michael Santore took fifth place.
The Lakers will host Brockport at noon Sunday.
