Laker field hockey loses to Rochester; Simzer earns honor
OSWEGO — The Oswego State field hockey team lost 2-0 Tuesday to the University of Rochester Yellow Jackets in a non-conference contest at Laker Turf Stadium.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 7:25 pm
The Lakers (5-2) could not overcome the early two-goal lead that the Jackets put up.
Laker goalkeeper Erica Scheblein finished with 12 saves.
Anya Arseneau and Maeve Fogarty scored in the first four minutes of the matchup to give Rochester control.
Oswego State’s next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Paltz.
Earlier this week, the SUNY Athletic Conference selected Oswego State’s Kacie Simzer as its Field Hockey Offensive Athlete of the Week.
Simzer is off to a hot start for the Lakers, leading the conference in points, shots, shots on goal and shot percentage.
Simzer scored four goals in the Lakers’ 5-1 victory over Keystone College recently. She tied Oswego State’s single-game goal record and single-game points record with four goals and eight points total in the contest.
This season, Simzer leads Oswego State in goals (9), points (20) and game-winning goals (2).
Oswego State cross country teams race at Yellowjacket Invy
ROCHESTER — The Oswego State men’s and women’s cross country teams competed Saturday at the Rochester Yellowjacket Invitational at Genesee Valley Park.
The Laker women’s team placed 20th out of 25 teams.
The Oswego State men’s team placed 25th.
Ellie Decker (23:58.9) took 22nd overall of 278 total runners in the women’s six-kilometer race.
Faith Coyle (24:48.5) took 65th of the 187.
In the eight-kilometer men’s race, the top runners for the Oswego State men’s team were Matthew Pietzak (191st, 29:47.2) and Henry Rose (228th, 31:04.6).
Oswego State will run in the Mike Woods Invitational in Geneseo on Oct. 1.
