Open house Saturday at Fulton Wrestling Club’s new facility
FULTON — The Fulton Wrestling Club will be holding its annual Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 15.
This year’s event will take place at the Fulton Wrestling Club’s new training facility to coincide with the club’s open house. The facility is located at 940 Emery St., across the street from Byrne Dairy.
There will be a chicken barbecue, raffles, Peewee sign-ups, and more.
“Doors open and the first batch of barbecued chicken will be ready at 11 a.m. Bring your appetite and your elementary school-aged children — our future champions — to sign up,” said Jeff Waldron, Fulton varsity wrestling coach.
Laker men’s soccer team in action today at Buffalo State
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team will play today at Buffalo State.
The Lakers are 1-3-2 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 4-6-2 overall.
Oswego State is coming off a 2-1 loss to Plattsburgh on Saturday at Laker Turf Stadium.
The Cardinals (2-2-2 SUNYAC, 6-4-2 overall) got second-half goals from Trey Ekert and John Hayes to register the comeback victory.
Ryan Young scored on a header for the Lakers midway through the first half, assisted by Liam Rothar.
Plattsburgh outshot the Lakers 20-7 in the game, and had a 12-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Oswego State goalkeeper Andre Bourjollu made six saves.
Syracuse Crunch hockey team details plans for opener
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Crunch hockey team has announced details for the 2022-23 home opener, presented by Upstate University Hospital, when the team hosts the Rochester Americans on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony promoting the future is now.
As the top developmental team of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Syracuse Crunch hockey team is the future of the Bolts.
Since the start of the affiliation in 2012, 76 different players have appeared with both the Crunch and Lightning.
Beyond that, 382 players have skated in both a Crunch game and an NHL game since the team came to Syracuse in 1994.
To further represent the future of hockey, local youth hockey participants from various organizations in the Syracuse area will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.
Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 22 will receive thunder sticks, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.
