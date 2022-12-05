Fulton boys wrestling falls to Section V’s Fairport
FULTON — Recording five wins by pinfall, Section V power Fairport defeated the Fulton varsity boys wrestling team 48-30 Friday at the Fulton War Memorial.
Fairport also took three weight classes by forfeit.
All five of Fulton’s wins were by fall.
At 102 pounds, Frederick Pagan pinned Bennet Palmeri in 3:42. Walter Crofoot at 138 pounds pinned Ben White in 45 seconds.
Fulton’s Jayden Hutchinson followed at 145 pounds with a pin of Andrew Gregory in 5:48.
At 152, Bailey Grubb of Fulton pinned Anthony Verrillo in 1:02. Johnathan Clohecy of Fulton pinned Jaycob Forrester in 4:56 at 160 pounds.
On Saturday, Fulton took sixth place in the team standings at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
CNS won the tourney. Camden, Fairport, Indian River, and Falconer rounded out the top five.
Fulton’s Johnathan Clohecy won the 160-pound weight class. He pinned Windsor’s Mason McCombs in 5:53 in the finals.
The Raiders’ Frederick Pagan placed third at 102 pounds, and Walter Crofoot took third at 138 pounds.
Fairport 48, Fulton 30
102 pounds: Frederick Pagan (Fulton) pinned Bennet Palmeri in 3:42. 110: Teague Wolcott (Fairport) pinned Joseph Wardhaugh in :45. 118: Trey LeChase (Fairport) won by forfeit. 126: Philly Provenzano (Fairport) pinned Kallen Roberts in 3:14.
132: Chase Sackett (Fairport) pinned Collen Austin in 3:32. 138: Walter Crofoot (Fulton) pinned Ben White in :45. 145: Jayden Hutchinson (Fulton) pinned Andrew Gregory in 5:48. 152: Bailey Grubb (Fulton) pinned Anthony Verrillo in 1:02.
160: Johnathan Clohecy (Fulton) pinned Jaycob Forrester in 4:56. 172: Brady Unger (Fairport) won by forfeit. 189: Davian Tafoya (Fairport) won by forfeit). 215: Grady Mcelveney (Fairport) pinned Jordon Loomis in :13. 285: Jeffrey Craddock (Fairport) pinned Kairo Corniell in 4:44.
Hannibal JV girls basketball beats Oswego
OSWEGO — The Hannibal junior varsity girls basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit in the first quarter to defeat Oswego 41-36 on Saturday.
The rally primarily came in the fourth quarter where the Warriors outscored the Bucs 15-3.
Deysha Cruz led the Bucs with 12 points. Other point scorers for Oswego included Giada Pezzlo (7), Madison Casaletta (7), Olivia Garafolo (2) and Maryann Cherchio (1).
Oswego (0-2) will travel to Whitesboro next Tuesday.
