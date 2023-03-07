Two Minute Drill: Fulton swimmers at states; Oswego modified girls hoops Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TJ Clayton finishes 17th at state swim meetITHACA — Fulton’s TJ Clayton finished 17th in the 100-yard butterfly at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association swim meet over the weekend at Ithaca College.Clayton posted a time of 52.05 to secure his position. Teammate Bryce Rogers clocked in at 53.08 in the preliminaries to take 38th overall in the state. The 200 freestyle relay — which consisted of Clayton, Rose LaDue, Christopher Mandart and Logan Ames — came in 28th with an overall time of 1:30.93. Oswego modified girls basketball drops pair of gamesOSWEGO — The Oswego modified (white) girls basketball team dropped a pair of games recently as the Bucs continue their 2023 campaign.Oswego fell 33-28 to Central Square and then 34-14 to Fulton.Oswego coach Brad Shannon highlighted the play of Kaelyn Bond, Abbie Ohnmacht, Madyson Wilson, and Brenna Cazzolli, noting the Bucs continue to get “solid play” from those student-athletes.The Bucs (3-4) conclude their season on Thursday with a game at Central Square. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton schools report high number of absences Oswego man arrested on sex abuse/forcible touching charges Latest e-Edition March 7, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman puts defendants near scene at time of murderRoger J. ReynoldsKent J. WallaceSusan Eileen PluffJury seated in Fulton murder trial in 2 1/2 daysNational Grid to spend $5 million for Fulton cleanupEugene X. PerticoneJohn (Jack) Clifford ShuttsSally J. Wilkins‘Heartbroken’: Oswego State men’s hockey falls in SUNYAC championship against Plattsburgh Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no ATTRACTIVE 3 bdrm apartment. oswego ny. heat, washer, dryer, garbage Jobs CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County has an opening for a full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
