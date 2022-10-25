Fulton football team to host Nottingham in playoffs Thursday
FULTON — The Fulton varsity football team will host Nottingham at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game in the Independent League Division 1 playoffs.
The Red Raiders are 7-0 on the season. Nottingham is 2-5 overall.
In the other semifinal game, third-seeded Fowler (4-3) will play at second-seeded Central Square (5-2).
The semifinal winners are tentatively scheduled to meet for the Division 1 championship on Nov. 2.
Fulton topped Nottingham 42-14 on Oct. 14. The Raiders have not allowed more than 16 points in any game this season. Their closest call was a 20-16 triumph at Central Square on Oct. 8.
Phoenix is top seed for Independent D-2 football playoffs
PHOENIX — The Phoenix varsity football team is the No. 1 seed for the Independent League Division 2 playoffs.
Phoenix (4-3) will host fourth-seeded Jordan-Elbridge (1-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest.
The other semifinal pits third-seeded Pulaski (6-1) at second-seeded Port Byron (6-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Division 2 championship game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 2.
Phoenix got the top seed despite dropping its last two regular-season games. The Firebirds fell to Port Byron 47-28 on Oct. 14, and lost a non-league game at Onondaga 18-12 on Oct. 22.
Phoenix opened the season with a 40-36 victory over Port Byron on Sept. 9.
The Firebirds edged Jordan-Elbridge 28-24 on Sept. 15.
Laker women’s soccer team set for playoffs
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plattsburgh in the first round of the SUNY Athletic Conference playoffs.
The Lakers finished the regular season with a 3-3-3 SUNYAC record and an overall mark of 8-5-4.
Plattsburgh went 5-3-1 in the SUNYAC and is 10-5-2 overall.
During the regular season, Oswego State lost 2-0 at Plattsburgh on Oct. 8.
The Lakers are led by Brianna Winkler and Katie Delgrosso, who have scored five goals each. Graisa Madden and Laugina Serrao are next with four goals each.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to a semifinal contest at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at top-seeded Cortland (12-1-3 overall).
On the other side of the bracket, Brockport plays New Paltz in a first-round game, with the winner going to second-seeded Geneseo (10-4-2 overall) for the semifinals.
The SUNYAC title game is slated for 1 p.m. Nov. 5.
