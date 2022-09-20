MEXICO — Ithaca’s Christopher Halsey won the Cider Run five-kilometer race Sunday with a time of 17:28.
The 32nd annual Cider Run was presented by the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce. The course started and finished at the Mexico High School track, and took run/walk participants through the village. The event had more than 70 participants.
Mexico’s Daniel Gagnier finished second with a time of 19:28, and Logan Fitzgerald of Mexico was third in 19:32.
Oswego’s Jessica Leonard won the women’s 5K run with a time of 21:51. She placed sixth overall.
Rounding out the top three female finishers were Parish’s Aubrey Woodruff (8th overall, 22:25) and Mexico’s Debra Smith (14th overall, 24:22).
OSWEGO — The Oswego State volleyball team completed a perfect 4-0 weekend Saturday at their home tournament with a five-set victory over SUNY Canton in the morning match and a 3-1 defeat of St. Lawrence in the afternoon.
The Lakers are 8-6 on the season.
Oswego State outlasted Canton 25-18, 19-25, 23-25, 25-7, 15-7.
Georgia Farry led Oswego State with 18 kills and Cara Simplicio added 12.
McKenna Corbin tallied 41 assists and nine digs, and sophomore Emily Zeisler served nine aces and got 10 digs.
Ally Natale (15), junior Kaylee Troy (14), and Simplicio (12) also reached double digits in digs.
The Lakers beat St. Lawrence came back to beat St. Lawrence 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18.
Simplicio led the offense with 10 kills and Emma Fiorentine had eight.
Farry and Grace Taylor combined for 11 blocks. Natale led the team in digs with 17. Corbin had 26 assists and 11 digs.
The Lakers will play at 7 p.m. today at Cazenovia.
