Buccaneer runners shine at ESM Invy
EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams participated Saturday in the East Syracuse-Minoa Invitational.
Buccaneer runners shine at ESM Invy
EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams participated Saturday in the East Syracuse-Minoa Invitational.
The Oswego boys placed seventh, and the girls ended the day with an 11th-place finish.
Fifteen Oswego runners completed the 3.1-mile course with a personal-best time, continuing on their path of steady improvement.
The leaders for the Oswego boys team were Daniel Dunn (16th, 18:20.4), Kelwin Reyes (22nd, 18:48.1), Andrew Shaver (35th, 19:09.5), Elijah LaNigra (61st, 20:08.3), Kieran Carter (87th, 21:46.1), Ian MacKenzie (105th, 22:51.8), and Elliot Newell (107th, 22:42.3).
Kaitlyn Donoghue placed 21st for the Oswego girls with a time of 21:22.4.
Other leaders for the team were Laura Bennett (57th, 24:01.3), Anne Niger (71st, 25:23.0), Olivia Kapuscinski (102nd, 27:51.3), and Gracie Adams (107th, 28:58.8).
McGrane earns 100th win as Oswego State women’s soccer coach
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team edged Clarkson 2-1 Saturday at Laker Turf Stadium, giving Coach Brian McGrane his 100th win with the Lakers.
This is McGrane’s 15th season at Oswego State as the women’s soccer head coach.
After heavy Clarkson pressure most of the first half, Oswego State got on the scoreboard. Jackie Marquardt scored from a Brianna Winkler assist.
The Lakers made it 2-0 less than two minutes later on a goal by Sara Marinaro.
In the second half both sides had multiple opportunities to score. Clarkson’s Sarah Kohls scored in the 67th minute to make it 2-1.
The Golden Knights continued their relentless pursuit for the tying goal, but the Lakers held on for the win. Perri Anderson made four saves.
Oswego State will open its SUNY Athletic Conference schedule with a home game against Brockport at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bowling scores listed from Winning Edge
WINNING EDGE | 9/14
High score: Heather Peterson (550-177, 193, 180).
Others: Jaime Ingersoll (541-157, 193, 191), Tiffany Phelps (536-190, 158, 188), Paula Distin (533-190, 166, 177), Katherine Phelps (508-137, 176, 195), Michelle Simpson (507-155, 173, 179).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.