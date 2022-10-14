Buc boys volleyball scores impressive win
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team swept past Central Square 3-0 Thursday in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
The Bucs (6-5) won by game scores of 25-14, 25-23, and 25-21.
Oswego came out hot in the first game and rolled to a 25-14 win.
Central Square fought back in the next game and made Oswego fight for every point and hustle on defense. Despite a strong effort by the Redhawks, Oswego came out of the game with a 25-23 win.
Game three was similar to the second game. Oswego coach Eric McCrobie said Central Square played hard and had the lead early, but Talbert Hall put together two great serving runs for Oswego to put the Bucs back on top on the way to a 25-21 win.
McCrobie said there were great performances by everyone for the Bucs.
“It was truly a team effort, with every player contributing to the stat sheet,” he said.
The coach praised Carson White for his offensive leadership as he tallied 33 assists.
Leading in kills were Aidan Evans (10), Cooper Fitzgerald (7), Brett Dykas (6), Talbert Hall (5), Braydin Spath (5), Charlie Cherchio (4), and Troy Lilly (1).
The back row defense was led by libero Nick Besaw with 12 digs. Fitzgerald (8), Donovan (6), White (4), Evans (3), Spath (2), and Hall (1) also contributed digs for the Bucs.
Oswego will host the Spartans of East Syracuse-Minoa at 7 p.m. Monday. McCrobie encourages the fans to come out and support the Bucs as they continue to build momentum for the postseason.
Pat Pelkey Golf League players donate to Human Concerns
OSWEGO — The Tuesday Night Pat Pelkey Golf League at Tamarack Golf Club has donated $1,300 to the Oswego Human Concerns Center.
The money was donated by the players in the league. They donated their skins and closest to the pins money back to the fund.
The league winners also donated their money to the fund.
There was a $5 ball in the water “penalty” on the first hole and the 10th hole that saw players donate.
The league thanked the Lawton family and the Tamarack crew for all the work they do to keep the course in great shape.
Scoring twice in the first 2 minutes, Lakers boot Buffalo State, 2-1
BUFFALO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team defeated the host Buffalo State Bengals 2-1 on Wednesday. Kieran Gilroy opened the scoring 1:22 into the game, and Liam Rothar scored 13 seconds later to make it 2-0. Buffalo State’s Adam Saif scored at 11:36, but the Lakers held on for the win.
Oswego State improved to 2-3-2 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 5-6-2 overall. The Bengals dropped to 1-4-1 in the SUNYAC and 3-6-4 overall.
The Lakers came out swinging in the first half, with Gilroy scoring just over a minute into play. Rothar scored moments later, assisted by Chris Smith.
After Buffalo State’s Saif scored, play was even for the balance of the half. Oswego State finished the half with five shots, while Buffalo State had eight shots.
Oswego State had some chances to add to its lead, but failed to cash in on those opportunities.
With just over two minutes left to play, Kyle Hanner had a one-on-one chance to add to the Lakers’ lead, but his shot missed just to the right of the goal.
Matt D’Arpino finished with four saves for the Lakers.
Oswego State will play at 1 p.m. today at Oneonta. The Red Dragons are 5-1-1 at home.
