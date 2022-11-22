Buc bowling teams fall to Baldwinsville
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls bowling team lost its season-opening match 7-0 to Baldwinsville on Monday at Lighthouse Lanes.
Malia Upcraft led Oswego with a 428 triple on games of 152, 144, and 132.
Also competing for the Bucs were Lillee Thompson (358 series, 132 high game), Brianna Vooris (304-116), and Ava Tonkin (303-108).
Julia Speich rolled a 663 series for Baldwinsville on games of 204, 206, and 253. Samantha Hass added a 622 set with a high game of 247.
BOYS BOWLING
B’ville 7, Oswego 0: Baldwinsville topped the Oswego varsity boys bowling team 7-0 on Monday.
For the Bucs, Shiemal Boyde had a 478 triple on games of 152, 201, and 125.
Other leaders were Jayden Martinez (441-160), Elijah Durval (433-175), Zachary Truell (424-155), and Ben Braun (408-151).
Lakers name Nichols head softball coach
OSWEGO — Oswego State Assistant Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus has announced the hiring of Cristen Nichols as the Lakers’ head women’s softball coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cristen to Oswego,” McManus said. “Throughout the search process it became very clear that Cristen is the right person to lead our program. Her commitment to student success and player development aligns with our mission and values. We are truly excited to have her a part of our team and for the future of our softball program.”
Nichols returns to head coaching after a hiatus to pursue professional opportunities outside of athletics. Most recently, Nichols led Onondaga Community College to a national junior college fourth-place finish in 2019 and third-place finish in 2016.
“Coming to Oswego just feels like a perfect fit for me as a professional and on a personal level. The entire department of athletics staff made me feel welcomed from the first point of contact,” Nichols said. “Touring the newly renovated campus and academic buildings ensured me that this university embraces the culture of a student-athlete. I am proud to take over at the helm and a special thank you to Director of Athletics Wendy McManus and the search committee for the opportunity to make a difference.”
Nichols is a member of the New York State High School Softball Hall of Fame and the Onondaga Community College Hall of Fame.
She was a two-time NJCAA All-American pitcher.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Iowa, and an associate’s degree from OCC.
