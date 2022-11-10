Two Lakers earn SUNYAC women’s soccer recognition Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Two members of the Oswego State women’s soccer team have received all-conference recognition from the SUNY Athletic Conference.Graisa Madden, a graduate student from Baldwinsville, was named to the all-conference second team as a midfielder.Named to the third team was Oswego State freshman midfielder Amber McDermott from Rock Tavern.Madden tied for the team lead in goals with five and added an assist. McDermott tallied two goals and three assists.They helped the Lakers post a 9-6-4 overall record this season. Oswego State qualified for the SUNYAC playoffs and defeated Plattsburgh 1-0 in the opening round. The Lakers took top-seeded Cortland into overtime before falling 2-0 in the semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton man arrested after meeting teen on social media app FCSD board proposes shift in ELA curriculum Oswego County Prevention Coalition explains results from recent student survey Wednesday afternoon numbers for the 2022 Midterm Elections Tenney claims victory in NY-24 race over Holden Race too close to call in 50th Senate District Latest e-Edition November 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFifteen graduate from Oswego County Regional Police AcademyCorrections officer found to have inappropriate relationship with inmateEdward J. FarfagliaFulton police chief describes special enforcement detail that led to arrests, ticketsAnne M. BeshuresHarbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAHMichael ‘Mike’ A. LongoAndrea CollinsLucille L. UpcraftJeffrey Andrew Aldrich Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
