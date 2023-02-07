Hannibal High School senior Lena Turaj (right) battles for possession of the ball against Skaneateles during a soccer game in the fall. Turaj was selected to participate in the Section III Student Leadership Committee.
HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School senior Lena Turaj recently capitalized on an opportunity to hone her leadership skills while advocating for fellow athletes as part of a regional committee.
Turaj, who participates in varsity soccer and indoor and outdoor track and field, was selected to serve on the Section III Student Leadership Committee after applying last June. She is one of a handful of athletes to be chosen for the role.
“It truly is an honor to be selected,” Turaj said. “It gives me a strong platform to make change in my school district.”
On Jan. 11, Turaj and three other league representatives from neighboring schools delivered a presentation to area athletic directors. The presentation talked about leadership clubs in schools, mental health for athletes, community service, referee appreciation, SAAC and nutrition.
“Those were areas that we felt were significant to student-athletes,” Turaj said. “It’s rewarding to be in a position to advocate for others.”
Turaj plans on taking her leadership and athletic abilities to SUNY Brockport in the fall, where she hopes to play soccer and run track and field.
