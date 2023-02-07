Lena Turaj vs. Skaneateles

Hannibal High School senior Lena Turaj (right) battles for possession of the ball against Skaneateles during a soccer game in the fall. Turaj was selected to participate in the Section III Student Leadership Committee.

 Photo provided

HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School senior Lena Turaj recently capitalized on an opportunity to hone her leadership skills while advocating for fellow athletes as part of a regional committee.

Turaj, who participates in varsity soccer and indoor and outdoor track and field, was selected to serve on the Section III Student Leadership Committee after applying last June. She is one of a handful of athletes to be chosen for the role.

