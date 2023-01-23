SYRACUSE — The Oswego, Fulton and Mexico varsity indoor track and field teams competed at the Bob Grieve Memorial Meet on Saturday at SRC Arena.
The Oswego girls took fourth in the meet’s afternoon session, while the boys took sixth. The Fulton girls, also competing in the afternoon session, claimed fifth place and the boys finished fourth.
Mexico, which competed in the morning session, saw its girls team finish 11th and its boys team finish 14th.
OSWEGO
The Oswego indoor track and field teams had two national qualifying events, two school records and 33 personal best performances, coach Dom Pike said.
The girls 4 x 800 relay team of Anne Niger, Audrey Donovan, Nola Blum and Madeleine Shaver qualified for the Adidas Indoor Nationals at the National Elite level with a season-best time of 4:26.53. The squad finished fifth in the event.
Riley King also qualified for the event with a new school record in the weight throw, taking first place with a distance of 39 feet, 11.5 inches.
Logan Duval broke his own school record in the boys weight throw with a distance of 34 feet, 9.75 inches.
Girls
Laura Bennett took fourth in the 3,000-meter with a time of 13:06.30. Gracie Adams was right behind in fifth place with a personal best of 13:14.24. Olivia Kapuscinski (13:28.93) also turned in a personal best, finishing seventh.
The 4 x 400 relay of Donovan, Niger, Blum and Shaver clocked in at 4:26.53 to take third place.
In the 1,000, Kaitlyn Donoghue secured sixth place with a time of 3:39.81.
Donovan finished fourth in the 600 with a personal best of 1:49.40. Anne Niger clocked in at 1:52.38, also a personal best, to take sixth.
Teagan Roy finished seventh in the 55 hurdles with a time of 11.10.
The 4 x 200 relay of Keziah Angeleri, Brooke McMahon, Anelys Moyette and Maelynn Freeman took fifth with a time of 2:10.68.
Stephanie Sprague had a personal best distance in the long jump (11 feet, 5.25 inches) to finish sixth. In the triple jump, Keziah Angeleri had a personal best 26 feet, 1 inch, to take seventh.
King had a distance of 28 feet, 7.25 inches to finish third in the shot put.
Also in the weight throw, Margaret O’Leary had a personal best distance of 27 feet, 7.75 inches. She finished fifth place.
In the high jump, Torianne Blakeley had a height of 4 feet, 2 inches, and Roy had a height of 4 feet to finish second and third, respectively.
Boys
In the 3,200, Brodie Wood had a personal best of 12:06.77 to take eighth place.
The 4 x 400 relay of Daniel Dunn, Elijah LaNigra, Jamee Ekman and Kieran Carter took third place, with an overall time of 4:00.38.
LaNigra took seventh in the 600 with a personal best of 1:39.47.
Dunn clocked in at 4:56.24 in the 1,600, finishing in second place. Shaver, also posting a personal best 4:56.53, was right behind in third place.
The 4 x 800 relay of Dunn, LaNigra, Shaver and Collin Wallace took second place with a time of 9:46.67.
Duval also finished fifth in the weight throw with a personal best distance of 37 feet, 2.5 inches.
In the high jump, Daylen Rose cleared a height of 5 feet, 2 inches to secure sixth place.
FULTON
Girls
The 4 x 400 relay of Ava Demars, Natalie Frost, Kaeli McCarthy and Olivia Hendrickson finished fourth with a time of 4:32.76.
Fulton had three top-eight finishers in the 55 dash. Hendrickson took fifth (8.03), Solange Catano-Matip finished sixth (8.19) and Luna Catano-Matip clocked in at 8.27 to take seventh.
Luna Catano-Matip also took second in the 55 hurdles with a personal best of 10.36.
Demars took eighth in the 300 (46.71), posting a personal best.
Lauren Bradshaw jumped a distance of 11 feet, 8.75 inches in the long jump to finish fifth.
In the triple jump, McCarthy posted a personal best 30 feet, 11.5 inches to take third place. Frost wasn’t far behind in fifth with a distance of 29 feet, 10.5 inches.
Marley Sidel cleared a height of 4 feet, a personal best, finishing fourth in the high jump.
Boys
In the 1,000, Mason Kinney clocked in with a personal best of 3:05.36 to finish eighth in the event.
Tyler Mills clocked in at 6.86 in the 55 dash to take third.
Braedon DePoint, with a time of 1:37.73, finished sixth in the 600.
Cory Hyman took fourth in the 55 hurdles with a personal best time of 9.31.
In the 300, Ryan Carroll finished third (38.43) followed by Andrew Mainville (40.58) in seventh.
The 4 x 200 relay team of Carroll, Mainville, Evan Gray-Blasczienski and Kinney finished third with an overall time of 1:44.87.
Mainville claimed fifth in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet.
Carroll, with a distance of 39 feet, 5 inches, took second in the triple jump.
In the shot put, Mills finished eighth with a throw of 34 feet, 3.75 inches.
Ethan Demars, with a personal best of 37 feet, 0.5 inches, took sixth in the weight throw.
MEXICO
Girls
Grace O’Gorman finished second in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 7.5 inches.
Adria Ariola claimed a tie for sixth in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.
Boys
Ethan Becker, in the 1,000, finished eighth with a time of 2:52.31.
In the pole vault, Aiden Barriger had a personal best height of 9 feet, 6 inches.
