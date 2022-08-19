Chase Locke (88) challenges Vern LaFave (97) for the feature lead during last week’s race in the J&S Paving 350 Supers division at Oswego Speedway. Locke went on to notch the win, with LaFave finishing second. The J&S Paving 350 Supers will be part of Track Championship Night on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The season-long Oswego Speedway points battles will come to a conclusion Saturday on LaGraf’s Pub Teal Palace Track Championship Night.
Track champions will be determined in the Novelis Supermodifieds, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
The pits open at 1:30 p.m., and the grandstands open at 2:30 p.m.
Group time trials are set for 4:45 p.m., and a driver autograph session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Heat racing starts at 6:45 p.m.
There will be a 25-lap feature for the 350 Supers, a 30-lap main event for the SBS, and a 50-lap feature for the supermodifieds.
A fireworks display will follow the racing action.
Here’s a look at the leaders in points in each division heading into Saturday’s action.
Supermodifieds: Brandon Bellinger (665), Dave Shullick Jr. (662), Jeff Abold (644), Dave Danzer (635), Tyler Thompson (632), Joe Gosek (617), Dan Connors Jr. (595), Logan Rayvals (573), Camden Proud (557), Jack Patrick (536).
Small-Block Supers: Dan Kapuscinski (892), Noah Ratcliff (807), Greg O’Connor (693), D.J. Shuman (664), Rob Wirth (632), Jude Parker (611), Griffin Miller (606), Darrick Hilton (575), Jonathan Carson (555), Josh Wallace (555).
350 Supers: Chase Locke (947), Brian Sobus (901), Dalton Doyle (825), Dave Cliff (816), Kyle Perry (801), Mike Bruce (758), Vern LaFave (728), Josh Sokolic (474), Nicholas Kinney (459), Jason Spaulding (334).
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds will headline today’s action at Brewerton Speedway.
Also in action on Ingles Performance and Regional Truck & Trailer Night will be features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks.
The pits open at 4:30 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5:30 p.m.
Racing begins at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
Along with the weekly Burdick Ford Jr. Fan Club Bike Giveaway, Wild Animal Park & Safari will be donating an additional five bikes for the kids.
Here is a look at the leaders in points at Brewerton.
Modifieds: Larry Wight (608), Chris Hile (606), Tim Sears Jr. (572), Max McLaughlin (568), Jimmy Phelps (567).
Sportsman: Amy Holland (618), Alan Fink (584), Brandon Carvey (562), Zach Sobotka (558), Dale Caswell (555).
Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (563), Tom Mackey (501), Tucker Halliday (501), Joel Moller (497), Clayton Brewer III (492).
Four-Cylinder Super Stocks: Damien Bechler (738), Chris Bonoffski (734), Clayton Koch (602), Ray Bechler (558), Kingston Sprague (546).
