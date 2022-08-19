Locke and LaFave

Chase Locke (88) challenges Vern LaFave (97) for the feature lead during last week’s race in the J&S Paving 350 Supers division at Oswego Speedway. Locke went on to notch the win, with LaFave finishing second. The J&S Paving 350 Supers will be part of Track Championship Night on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.

 Jim Feeney photo

The season-long Oswego Speedway points battles will come to a conclusion Saturday on LaGraf’s Pub Teal Palace Track Championship Night.

Track champions will be determined in the Novelis Supermodifieds, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

