Cartier Bowman cuts the net

Oswego State’s Cartier Bowman cuts down his portion of the net after the Lakers’ SUNYAC championship win over Brockport State on Saturday.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — Not only did the Oswego State men’s basketball team secure an automatic bid into the NCAA national championship, but it was also granted the right to host the first and second rounds of the tournament.

Making the trip to the Port City will be Marymount University (Virginia), John Carroll University and Albertus Magnus College. The four teams are relatively strangers, with the only meeting ever recorded between any of the four teams between John Carroll and Marymount back in 2016. While the Blue Streaks won that game 72-70, it holds little bearing on the weekend’s games. Out of the four teams who will take the court in the Max Ziel Gymnasium, the Lakers rank the highest in the d3hoops rankings at No. 6 in the nation. Not too far behind them is John Carroll, which slot in at No. 10.

