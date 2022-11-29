Whitelaw and Rodrigues

Oswego State men's hockey assistant coach Jon Whitelaw (left) and Skidmore College men's hockey assistant coach Paul Rodrigues were teammates for the Lakers from 2009-13. The pair coached against each other Sunday at the Skidmore Thanksgiving Invitational, and Rodrigues's team got the advantage, winning 4-1.

 Photos provided

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ten years ago as seniors, Jon Whitelaw and Paul Rodrigues would have been hopping on the ice at the Marano Campus Center for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.

Now, during the 2022-23 season, the rink is now the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. Whitelaw is an assistant coach for the Lakers, and Rodrigues is on the bench as an assistant coach for Skidmore College.

