SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ten years ago as seniors, Jon Whitelaw and Paul Rodrigues would have been hopping on the ice at the Marano Campus Center for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
Now, during the 2022-23 season, the rink is now the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. Whitelaw is an assistant coach for the Lakers, and Rodrigues is on the bench as an assistant coach for Skidmore College.
Once teammates who were on a powerhouse unit during the 2012-13 season for Oswego State, Rodrigues and Whitelaw were on opposite benches Sunday as Oswego State took on Skidmore in the championship of the Skidmore Thanksgiving Invitational in Saratoga Springs.
Rodrigues called it “a little weird.”
“It’s a little weird to beat the team where you went to school, but it’s a nice feeling because this group of (Skidmore) guys are working so hard to get to that next level,” he said. “Whitey’s always going to be my brother. He’s just an unbelievable person.”
“Paulie, he’s one of my best friends. He’s like a brother to me,” Whitelaw said. “In the heat of the moment, we’re both very competitive. We both have that fire where one of us wants to beat the other. … He’s a very close friend of mine and he always will be. I’m happy for him and I’m happy he’s still involved, enjoying the game.”
Skidmore beat Oswego State 4-1 on Sunday, giving the Thoroughbreds their first win over the Lakers in the four meetings between the teams. Oswego State won in 2009, 2011 and 2018.
“Trust me, there were a couple shifts (Sunday) where I wish we could’ve hopped on the ice together,” Whitelaw said after the game. “But at the end of the day, I’m happy giving him a hug and congratulating him, and I’m happy for him and his team that they won, even though it sucks that it was at the expense of us.”
The teams almost met last season in the Lakers’ holiday tournament, but fell to Augsburg University in the first round, forcing Oswego State to play in the consolation matchup.
It’s been a decade since Whitelaw and Rodrigues — who lived together while in college — were suiting up for head coach Ed Gosek. But to both of them, “it just feels like yesterday” that the two were in college, Whitelaw mentioned.
Whitelaw and Rodrigues were part of a class that went to four NCAA Frozen Fours, finishing as runner-up twice in 2012 and 2013. Over those four years, the Lakers had a combined 98-17-2 record and won two SUNYAC crowns.
Rodrigues finished his career with 133 points (50 goals, 83 assists) in 112 games played. His senior year, he was named the Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Player of the Year, and was the recipient of the American Hockey Coaches Association Sid Watson Memorial Award.
Whitelaw, who was a captain his senior year, was the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year for men’s hockey during the 2009-10 season. He had 139 points (53 goals, 86 assists) in 110 games played.
Even though they don’t get to see each other often, the pair still keeps in touch. Rodrigues added that Whitelaw was in his wedding.
“It feels like it was just yesterday that we were in the locker room laughing together, living together, everything,” Whitelaw said. “It flies by.”
“We just talked about that a few days back, before they were talking about coming down here. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” Rodrigues said. “Time flies. Now everyone’s got families, they’re married, they’re having kids. It’s cool. It’s awesome to be able to see those guys here whenever we can.”
Both now-coaches said the friendship they created promotes the sense of “brotherhood” that the Oswego State men’s hockey team prides itself on.
“It’s part of every program, but we’re very lucky with how tight we are and how tight our players are, even now and in the past. In the future, that’s just how it’s always going to be,” Whitelaw said. “It makes it special. You have lifelong friends, lifelong brothers and we love seeing each other.”
Rodrigues mentioned that he saw fans he remembered from 10 years ago that showed up to the Skidmore tournament.
“It was great to see Whitey and Ed. Coach (Gosek) did a lot for me in my four years there, and I’m glad to see they’re still being as successful as they have in the past,” Rodrigues said. “That’s the thing, you go to school for four years, you’re going to have those brothers for life. … It’s really cool to see what that program has done over many, many years.”
With Skidmore’s program on the rise — it was ranked No. 15 in this week’s USCHO.com Division III men’s hockey poll — Rodrigues said he’d love to be able to go against the Lakers every year. “Hopefully we can get to that next level and compete with them,” Rodrigues added.
“Hopefully next time I see him, it’s a different result, though,” Whitelaw said with a smirk.
