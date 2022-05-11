FULTON — Fulton Speedway on Saturday held its first points-racing night, and Tim Sears Jr. earned a feature victory that shows he plans to be a top contender for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified track title.
Other feature winners on Compass Credit Union Night were Andrew Buff (Sportsman), James Donaldson (Novice Sportsman), and Casey Cunningham (Hobby Stocks).
In the 35-lap DIRTcar Modified feature, defending track champion Ron Davis III blasted from his front row starting spot to set the early pace.
By lap 5, Davis and Tim Sears Jr. were in a two-car breakaway battle for the top spot, with Jeff Taylor, Corey Barker, and Todd Root completing the top five.
Davis and Sears raced tightly in and out of heavy traffic. Sears made the winning move on lap 17. Sears used a slower car as a pick, trapping Davis behind the car as he sped by to be scored the new leader.
A caution flag on lap 21 erased the 2.6-second lead Sears had built, and it bunched the field for the restart.
Over the final laps there were no yellow flags, and nobody seriously challenged Sears the rest of the way. Sears took the checkered flag ahead of Davis, Barker, Root, and Dave Marcuccilli.
The caution-free 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature saw Austin Germinio and Andrew Buff jump out to the top two positions early. They set a quick pace at the front of the field.
Germinio and Buff ran side by side for a number of laps with neither gaining much of an advantage until Buff made the winning pass on lap 11. From there, Buff cruised to checkers. Emmett Waldron finished second. Amy Holland, Austin Germinio, and Teddy Clayton finished third through fifth.
Josh Fellows led the opening three laps of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice feature before a yellow flag slowed the pace. James Donaldson took advantage of the caution and charged into the lead on the restart. Donaldson motored to the win by six seconds ahead of Fellows. Brianna Murtaugh, Justin Liechti, and Danny Allen rounded out the top five.
Casey Cunningham won his second straight 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock feature in convincing fashion. Adam Hunt, Ron Hawker, and Dan Marsden, and Bob Buono completed the top five.
This Saturday Oswego County Today presents the program. There will be features for the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Novice Sportsman, and Hobby Stocks, plus a pair of demolition derbies. Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.
FULTON SPEEDWAY FEATURE FINISHES
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 Laps): Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, Corey Barker, Todd Root, Dave Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, Jeff Taylor, Bob Henry Jr., Andrew Ferguson, A.J. Kingsley, Jeff Prentice, Jarrett Herbison, Brad Godshalk, Colton Wilson, Max Hill, Sean Beardsley, Ryan Richardson, Justin Crisafulli, Nick Krause, Dylan Zacharias, Chris Cunningham.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (25 laps): Andrew Buff, Emmett Waldron, Amy Holland, Austin Germinio, Teddy Clayton Jr., Chris Mackey, Quinn Wallis, A.J. Miller, Brett Draper, Cody Manitta, Remington Hamm, David Rogers, Richard Murtaugh, Willy Decker, Jake Davis, Kyle Devendorf, Joe Kline, Joshua Amodio, Wade Chrisman, Kearra Backus, Clayton Brewer III, Billy Sauve, Kevan Cook, Scott Kline, Brett Sears, Dorian Wahdan, Robert Gage, Riley Rogala, Ryan Dolbear, Brandon Carvey.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): James Donaldson, Josh Fellows, Brianna Murtaugh, Justin Liechti, Danny Allen, Jesse Morgan, Rick Kinney, Jason Breezee, Michael Wight, Justin Breezee, Austin Cooper, R.J. Budd.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (15 laps): Casey Cunningham, Adam Hunt, Ronald Hawker, Ron Marsden, Bob Buono, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Darik VanEpps, Brandon Barron.
